Cathcart: Which party has the best record on the economy?

Recent polls show that the majority of voters care more about the economy than other issues. The same polls show that voters tend to believe that the GOP is better for the economy than Democrats. However, there is plenty of evidence to support that when Democrats have been in charge they have had better economic results than the GOP.

The last time the GOP was in charge of our government they passed legislation giving huge tax cuts to the rich and corporations instead of helping hardworking families, otherwise known as trickle-down economics. Recently the U.K. Prime Minister tried to implement a trickle-down tax policy that sent their economy into a tailspin and resulted in her resignation.

There are good reasons why capitalists such as Warren Buffet vote for Democrats. When more hard-working people receive the compensation they deserve, they spend it on their families and in their communities. This is good for businesses.

Buffett’s methodical approach to capitalism has resulted in his Berkshire Hathaway corporation's trouncing the S&P 500 returns by 10 percentage points and its 10 year-year annualized performance is 13% growth compared to the S&P’s 11%.

The Democrats have a proven record of saving the U.S. economy from previous GOP harmful policies. It was the Democrats who cleaned up after George W. Bush’s administration left people losing their homes due to the 2008 mortgage crisis and saved the U.S. auto manufacturers from the brink of being destroyed.

After gas prices soared due to the Ukraine war and the global shortage of gas supplies, U.S. fossil fuel companies made huge windfall profits at the expense of consumers just trying to get to their jobs. These high gas prices resulted in a ripple effect of high-priced groceries and products for consumers. The Democrats tried to pass legislation to tax windfall profits to return the money back to families, but the Senate GOP used the filibuster to defeat the legislation.

The Democrats have taken responsible and decisive action to ease the pain of inflation for hard working Americans:

Joe Biden has released millions of barrels of oil, multiple times, from the U.S. strategic supply to bring down the cost of gas for consumers at the pump.

The Democrats passed the CHIPs and Science Act to stimulate Made-In-America factories that will help prevent supply chain issues and create good-paying jobs for American workers. The pandemic revealed how vulnerable our economy was to parts from other countries creating a shortage of cars, appliances and other products American consumers need.

The Democrats passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act without a single GOP congressional vote. This important legislation finally makes the super-rich and corporations start to pay their fair share in taxes. The revenue that it generates will help to lower the U.S. deficit while lowering health care costs for millions of people. It motivates investments in sustainable renewable energy projects that will protect our economy from high fossil fuel prices due to bad actors like OPEC reducing the global supply of oil.

The last time the GOP took control of Congress back from the Democrats in 2011 they shut down the government by refusing to raise the debt ceiling. This resulted in downgrading of our country’s credit rating for the first time and damaged our economic recovery from the Great Recession. GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a recent interview that the GOP would again play political games with our economy by not raising the debt ceiling if they don’t get the policy changes they demand. He also refused to rule out that those policy changes might include reducing Social Security.

Businesses need a reliable infrastructure to get their products to market. When the GOP was in control of the prior administration, they weren’t able to deliver an infrastructure bill. In 2021, the Democratic-led government passed the trillion-dollar bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address our country’s crumbling bridges and roads. The result is an unemployment rate of 3.5%, a 50-year low. Another result is the U.S. deficit fell by $1.4 trillion on top of last year’s deficit reduction of $350 billion.

Voters need to consider which party has a proven record on the economy before casting their vote.