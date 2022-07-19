Champion: NATO expansion a red herring in explaining Russia's aggression

Russia has attacked with brutality its neighbors Georgia, Uzbekistan, and now Ukraine in the recent past. The apparent goal is to restore the grandeur of the Russian Empire.

Frank Munley’s opinion piece (“Stop denying that NATO expansions led to Ukraine war,” July 5), like its predecessor by Rosemarie Sawdon (“The ignored history that led to invasion,” June 7), is misleading. The premise of these articles is that Russia was concerned that the expansion of NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would lead to an imbalance of power and ultimately an attack on Russia. Russians are haunted by the fact that enemies from Europe invaded Russia in 1812, 1914, and again in 1941.

But I propose that the real reasons for the current Ukraine war are a fear that border states, given an opportunity to choose between law, order and democracy on one hand and a police state autocracy on the other, have consistently chosen democracy. Examples: Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and, yes, Ukraine. But Russia’s public argument, and the premise of the Munley and Sawdon opinion pieces, is that the expansion of NATO has so eroded Russia’s security that it was forced to invade Ukraine to prevent it from adding to NATO.

NATO is a defensive alliance. It has been part of the system of sovereign states, customs and international law established after World War II that brought peace and prosperity to Europe for some 77 years. Given the history of almost constant warfare among the nations of Europe until this period, this was a remarkable achievement. NATO has never mounted an invasion of a European nation.

The key concept behind NATO is that an attack on one is an attack on all.

The only time this provision resulted in NATO military action was after the 9/11 attack on the United States. Many NATO nations sent their young warriors to Afghanistan to help America secure the world from organized terrorists.

In June I wrote a letter to the editor criticizing Sawdon’s opinion piece. Munley wrote that I criticized The Roanoke Times for printing Sawdon’s article and asked, “Whither free speech?” But what I wrote was, “I am dismayed that The Roanoke Times would publish it without a lengthy fact check commentary.” I found many factual errors in Sawdon’s piece. Journalists have an obligation to ferret out the facts.

Munley stated that I quoted Mikhail Gorbachev about negotiations over the unification of Germany. In fact I quoted U.S. Secretary of State James Baker, who said it was “a ridiculous argument” that an agreement was reached to never expand NATO, although he revealed that this was discussed. Importantly, NATO expansion (or not) was not included in the signed treaty.

Munley seems to agree that Russia agreed not to attack Ukraine as part of Ukraine’s agreement to surrender Soviet nuclear weapons to the new Russia. But then he calls this a distortion. Somehow a mention of “self-defense” had to be included in the treaty verbiage, “to avoid giving ‘West Ukraine’ a blank check to provoke and undermine Russia’s security.” West Ukraine threaten Russia’s security? Really?

Munley observes that the Ukrainian politician Victor Yushchenko advocated refusing to renew Russia’s lease on the Russian naval base at Sevastopol in Crimea. Munley relates that after the pro-Russian president Yanukovych was overthrown, Russia became concerned about the continued use of its base. Munley implies that Russia invoked the “self-defense” aspect of their treaty with Ukraine. Therefore, they initiated an election in Crimea to justify annexing the peninsula to Russia. What he failed to mention was that previously Russia had invaded the Crimean peninsula and conducted this election with its occupation force present. Is it surprising that the Russians won the election?

This kind of behavior is not part of the post World War II international law and custom. Contrast Russia’s actions with those of the U.S. in the Philippines. For many years after World War II the U.S. Navy maintained a naval base in the Philippines. But the Philippine government did not renew the lease, and the U.S. Navy quietly packed up and departed. This is how you respect a sovereign government.

The lessons of history are clear. Aggressive dictators like Russia’s Putin will continue to prey on their neighbors until faced with strength and determination. My advice to Russia is to focus on making their own country full of justice and prosperity. This would be a better way to restore the grandeur of Russia.