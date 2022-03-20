Change may be difficult, but Blacksburg's Legacy project makes sense

On March 8, the Town Council approved a proposal for the Legacy on Main, a 56-unit apartment building on just under 3 acres at the corner of Main St. and Country Club Drive. The proposal required council action because the density was not in keeping with current zoning.

The apartments, as proposed by nonprofit developer Community Housing Partners, would be built with low-income housing tax credits. To qualify, residents will be allowed to earn up to 80% of the Blacksburg area’s median income, or $63,000 a year for a family of four in town. Residents will pay below-market rent; and, CHP will need to operate the building for at least 30 years on a business model that does not include subsidies or vouchers. In other words, the tenants will need to have an income and pay rent.

Residents of the adjacent neighborhood have shared a long border with Blacksburg Square since their houses were built. As one speaker at the public hearing humorously observed, a bright orange Cook Out restaurant at the front of the strip mall dominates the view of this site. Even so, a plan for apartments on the corner was a rude awakening for the neighbors.

They went to lengths to defeat the proposal, with a yard sign campaign, emails and an online petition that gathered 487 resident signatures. Take it from one who knows, printing and planting yard signs is a loathsome chore. Theirs was not a weak gesture, nor did it go unnoticed.

Some threatened to recall members of the town council, though there is no remedy in state law for such. People do not organize demonstrations and email assaults; troll others on social media; threaten their neighbors’ safety; and malign town staff because their architectural preferences are going unmet. To these residents, it seems that the apartments pose an existential threat.

Nor can the emotional heat be explained by the size of the proposed building, which according to its critics is too tall and too dense. After all, taller buildings are under construction all over town. Just two weeks ago, 97 townhouses located less than one block away were approved with barely a hint of opposition.

Some observers have labeled the opponents NIMBYs, an acronym for Not In My Back Yard. It’s an easy conclusion to draw, but possibly a bit glib. To be fair, there are other hot issues before town council just now and multiple reasons that our neighbors and friends might be in turmoil.

To begin, change is difficult. What researchers call “status quo bias” is baked into us all. Therefore, when presented with change, we experience it as loss and degradation, whether the details warrant that or not. Change is a threat and Blacksburg is on the receiving end of quite a lot in this moment.

One of the things that citizens value most about Blacksburg is its small town character. Why wouldn’t we feel agitated by developments that trend toward urbanism?

Another influence is the university’s dominion over nearly every aspect of our lives: COVID control; population growth; traffic flows; salaries and housing. Life in a “company town” presents a well-known duality: Security as well as a sense of powerlessness.

There’s an additional thread running through the public dialogue. By long-standing tradition, Americans build wealth through home-ownership. If residents feel that the value of their homes might be undermined, they will react accordingly and proportionately. In my 40 years of living here, property values have never gone down for any reason, including new development. But that doesn’t mean our neighbors’ fear is not real.

Throw in two years of social isolation and COVID-inspired anxiety, and we have arrived – not surprisingly – at a painfully fraught interval in the life of this community.

Some of the council’s worst decisions have been made when they acquiesced to the wishes of a vocal minority. The most egregious example is the planned extension of Patrick Henry southward to Palmer Drive, which would have given us an alternative to Main Street. We all suffer because that route was never completed. A proposal for mixed-use development with modest homes and open space was defeated on North Main. A retirement center on Prices Fork Road also succumbed to opposition from the voluble few.

We will not prosper if we do not aspire to being more than overflow parking and dormitories for our collegiate neighbors. We must actively prepare for young families and mid-career professionals. Our need for workforce housing is well established. We will benefit, as well, by making room for much-needed senior housing.

The final word goes to council member Susan Mattingly, who adeptly summarized the issue which members of both the planning commission and council characterize as one of the hardest they have faced:

“The reality is the people whom [The Legacy on Main] development would serve are not an organized group of people. They do not have an HOA, they do not have yard signs. But their needs are still important and they are part of our community; so, even though they are not here present today, they matter...”

I understand the angst of rapid growth. It’s already here. People need a place to live. We didn’t ask for it. Most of us didn’t want it. But make no mistake, it is here and if we don’t manage growth in a way that considers the needs of all citizens, Blacksburg will be doomed to be a less equitable and less diverse community. And I did not run for council to support that.