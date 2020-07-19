Comer: To Open or Not Open the Schools – we’re asking the right question the wrong way

By Niles Comer
Comer is a certified addictions counselor and a certified peer recovery specialist. He lives in Roanoke.
To open the schools, or not to open the schools. It seems to me that we are asking the right question the wrong way. The question seems to focus solely on “re-opening” the physical school building to re-start education. It would be prudent for us to not only think “outside the box” but also “outside the building”.
We are oversimplifying the question — to hurriedly re-opening a school building — all in the name of incredibly valid reasons: learning, childcare, parents freed to focus on work, the nutritional, social, emotional and learning needs of the students, and a return to some sense of normalcy.
It is important that we understand deeply this fact: normal is what got us where we are. We need to redefine normal and adapt and shift appropriately.
In this time of COVID-19 we are learning that schools are indeed an essential business. But by merely focusing on the myopic question of “to open or not re-open” we might be missing a transformational opportunity: to revision exactly what education looks like in our community.
What would happen if we tried rephrasing the question from opening or not opening to something like this: How do we create a robust, adaptable academic learning environment for all students, focusing particularly on the ones who are academically and economically marginalized while providing assistance to parents, communities and students regarding childcare and adult supervision needs?
What if we thought outside the school building and intentionally asked the community to get more involved in education? Rather than cluster young people and teachers and school workers in closed, potential contagious environments, what if we thought about creating “Remote Learning Academies” where smaller clusters of students could gather (geographically centralized to minimize transportation costs) in community centers, church halls, empty business conference rooms.
The learning could be taught by a Core Content Expert (teachers teaching their expertise from a school classroom) digitally sent out to these Remote Learning Academies that are staffed with learning coaches/mentors?
In these environments, students still get the core content of learning and they get the camaraderie and community and also adult mentoring and supervision – thereby freeing up the teachers to provide expert core content delivery and not have to worry about contagion or loss of quality?
This would ease the burdens of creating contagion hot spots, provide the needed space for parents and families, provide rigorous learning environments for our students, protect our teachers, and re-engage the local communities more deeply in the “essential business” of learning. It also offers us a chance to revision education back into a total learning event that includes content instruction and learning and the development of critical thinking skills (teaching students HOW to think rather than WHAT to think).
This does not have to be a zero-sum approach where there are winners and losers — one where we try and return to “normal” too quickly and create greater pain and hardship.
This can absolutely be a win-win situation. This can be a situation where we envision rigorous learning environments, creatively combining a digital platform integrated with smaller in-person academies spread throughout the valley. We also might need to re-think school funding, where the rigid funding boundaries of city and county education budgets might need to blend more together to harness the power of a community-based, entrepreneurial approach to learning.
Because if we simply slap an “answer” together to appease the need to “restart” school for the sake of “normalcy” we might in fact be setting our students and educators and the entire community for failure as if we do things too hastily and to rigidly, we might find ourselves knee deep in our students becoming infected or ‘super spreaders’, our teachers and parents becoming sick, and the brakes needing to bring this educational experiment to a screeching halt.
We are being given the chance to see education from the whole and not the sum parts, being afforded the chance to look at the needs of all learners along the spectrum to increase learning equity, standards and how education is viewed our community.
This crisis created by COVID-19 has the potential to be a transformation threshold for all forms of Schooling and Education, one where we cross through a difficult portal and create a new learning paradigm, one where all students can thrive, parents needs are met, and local communities are a more integrated part of education.
