Quick — name a pharaoh of ancient Egypt.

Chances are, unless you happen to be a scholar of obscure Egypt knowledge, the name that popped into your head was the renowned Tutankhamen, known by the colloquial abbreviation King Tut. You know his name because of one of the most groundbreaking (no pun intended) archaeological digs in history, which reached its climax a century ago, in February 1923.

At the time the foremost archaeologist working in Egypt was Howard Carter of Britain, supported by his patron George Herbert, Lord Carnarvon. (Carnarvon, incidentally, lived on his estate Highclere, which in our day would serve as the setting for the TV sensation “Downton Abbey.”)

For some time Carter had been excavating in the famed Valley of the Kings, where various royal tombs (mostly well plundered) had been uncovered. One that had never been found belonged to the short-reigned pharaoh Tutankhamen, a ruler virtually forgotten by history. One hundred years ago, almost no one knew that name. He’d begun his rule as a boy and died as a teenager, promptly fading into obscurity.

But there were clues that Tut had been buried in the Valley of the Kings, and Carter was hopeful. It’s hard to say what he expected to find, if anything, but it certainly could not have been what he uncovered.

In November 1922, diggers working under Carter found a stone step, which became a stairway, which soon revealed a tomb, mostly untouched for three millennia.

The story goes that Carter, after he’d carefully opened a hole in the sealed tomb large enough to peer inside with a flashlight, was asked by Carnarvon if he could see anything. “Yes,” he replied. “Wonderful things.”

With that beam of light the fascinating culture of ancient Egypt was suddenly illuminated, for scholars and laypersons alike.

It was 100 years tomorrow, if my timeline is correct, that the inner tomb containing the actual mummy of the king — and his spectacular gold sarcophagus — was opened by Carter.

To his credit, Carter worked slowly and deliberately, carefully documenting and photographing what he found. Years would pass before his findings would be fully revealed to the public.

One cause of delay — and frustration for Carter — was that his work became an instant global sensation for a world still recovering from World War I. The presence of prominent visitors to the tomb looking over his shoulder, and an endless stream of curious reporters, slowed his progress.

Still, I like the idea of a stuffy old English archaeologist becoming a media sensation and inspiring ragtime dances.

The tomb of Tutankhamen had been slightly plundered in ancient times, but then resealed and apparently forgotten, probably since it was associated with an insignificant, disregarded pharaoh. Thus was left intact a time capsule, revealing volumes about the material culture of Egypt, the religious practices, and the politics of pharaoh-ism.

If a forgotten and unpopular boy king could be buried with such splendor, imagine what riches an important pharaoh must have had! (And no wonder the tombs were usually robbed!)

Modern scholars find occasional fault with some of Carter’s practices, and his treatment of some small pieces as personal property to dispense to friends. But remember that the standards of archaeology were still developing. Carter practiced archaeology, not grave-robbery, as some predecessors had. We can certainly quibble with some practices, but in fact modern Egyptology owes a tremendous debt to Carter.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention to notorious “mummy’s curse” that fascinated generations following Tut’s discovery. It is true that Lord Carnarvon died soon after the discovery, apparently from an infected bug bite. Others involved — often only loosely — in the excavation also met untimely deaths. But Carter lived until 1939, and others associated with the dig for many more years than that. The idea of a curse never held up to much scrutiny, but it made for some good ghost stories and a few B-grade horror movies later on.

I don’t pretend to be an Egyptology expert or authority on archaeology, but I recall being exposed to the wonders of Tut’s tomb in elementary school, and being fascinated by it all (although contrary to what my kids seem to think, I didn’t actually go to school with Tutankhamen).

Years later I found myself in front of college classrooms, briefly covering ancient Egypt and this fabulous tomb as part of history survey courses. My fascination has never abated, and I always wonder what new discoveries might be waiting some future Howard Carter.