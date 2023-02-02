Commentary: Adoption becomes official, and world gets a little bit better

Our day in court was painless, and quicker than I expected. The focal point of the court’s attention remained calm and seemed curious about the proceedings. Surprisingly, she didn’t make a fuss, but then I doubt she much comprehended the legal import of what was happening around her. In the end, the judge gave her a life sentence.

It was the final adoption proceedings for my new, all-official, no-take-backs granddaughter.

A few months ago I wrote about my daughter and son-in-law and their experience with foster care. They’ve already adopted a son whom they’d fostered since he was a few days old. Last week the final stage of adopting his little sister, age 1, was completed — she’s also been with them since birth. That cute little girl with the impressive mane of dark curly hair was the primary focus of the legal proceedings that day; but her new, legally declared mom and dad — they were the heroes of the story.

The judge presiding over the courtroom — unexpectedly it was an old friend of mine — started the proceedings by remarking what a delight the whole thing was. “Most of my days are not good. I just started with … something bad. It’s nice to have something good — a story with a happy ending.” He then signed the official court order finalizing the adoption, and invited the parents to sign. He even allowed 3-year-old big brother to scribble what passed for a signature. The whole thing took minutes, though the taking of pictures took the better part of an hour. Then, it was done.

What had started in misfortune — two kids born to parents who, despite best intentions, were incapable of giving them the support structure they needed — ended in triumph: a forever family, bound not by genetics but by hearts overflowing with love. My grandkids will have Christmases, family game nights, playdates at the park, parents who kiss their skinned knees and teach them why they aren’t allowed to take toys away from other kids. Do we even have to point out anymore the benefits of a stable, encouraging family where kids know they are unconditionally loved; are taught right from wrong; learn the little things that make for success in life? In small but very important ways, every successful adoption makes the world a little bit better.

Neither of the kids is remotely aware of why they live where they do or why they now have a different last name than what was on their original birth certificates. Someday they’ll understand it, and I hope will comprehend how fortunate they were. So many of their contemporaries will have stories with sadder endings.

A few days before the court date a report in this paper described the severe shortage of foster care families in Virginia. Statewide the number has fallen 37% since COVID changed everything. In Fredericksburg, source of the story, the number of families successfully completing all the necessary (and rigorous) training is down an unthinkable 90%. Yet the need has not declined.

Currently, more than 5,200 children are in foster care in Virginia, and fully 60% are over 10 years old, an age group harder to have adopted. Recently Virginia ranked dead last in the nation for the rate at which youth age out of foster care — i.e. turning 18 without adoption.

Don’t think that ends the story: “We took care of them as kids, now they’re adults — self-sufficient and responsible!” I wish it worked that way. But these foster care “graduates” experience addiction, homelessness, unemployment and imprisonment at much higher rates than their peers. Not blessed with a stable homelife, many find themselves unequipped for college — many never finish high school. Young women disproportionately fall victim to sex trafficking and other social pathologies. Yes, there are other success stories. But “happily ever after” is too often not the benediction of these stories.

Back at my daughter’s house after court, I noticed that she’d prepared her daughter one of those pegboard signs which summed up the day: “After 385 days in foster care, God wrote adoption into my story!” I took a picture of her holding the sign, my favorite photo of the day. Not everyone is called to be part of such a story, but we — as in all of society — need more foster families and adoptive families. Maybe you can step into the gap and make a difference in the life of a child or teenager. Maybe you can be part of saving a little piece of a broken world.