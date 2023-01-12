Commentary: An investment in families, children and our community

There aren’t very many magic bullets in the world of public policy. Complicated problems more often than not require nuanced solutions — the kind of things that can make any normal, non-policy wonk Virginian want to pull their hair out.

But there are exceptions to that rule, such as education. Education raises incomes, improves quality of life and life expectancy. Ensuring access to a quality education improves virtually every statistical category that we’ve ever measured.

That’s just one reason I’m proud to be a part of the team working to bring Goodwill’s Excel Center to our community.

Employers are increasingly on the hunt for skilled workers, making it crucial that education adapts to meet the challenges of today. Creating opportunities for adults to receive training and education that prepare them for careers in Virginia-based businesses has a significant impact on all these issues. One of the most innovative educational opportunities today is through The Excel Center by Goodwill, and we have the chance to ensure its impact is felt in our area.

Bringing The Excel Center to Roanoke is the solution needed to unlock the potential of individuals in our community through free, high-quality education leading to an accredited high school diploma and an industry-certified workforce credential. Goodwill’s high school for adults imagines a future where any adult without a high school diploma can access a free and exceptional education that empowers them to increase their independence, attain meaningful employment, and reach their full potential. This model offers a pathway to success for those who have found it difficult to navigate the working world without a diploma or degree.

Data shows that, nationally, at least 65% of all employers mandate education exceeding a high school diploma. As the number of jobs requiring some form of education beyond high school continues to grow, people without a high school diploma are falling even farther behind.

Research also indicates that two out of every three adults that do not have a high school diploma are considered low-income. When a young person leaves high school without the skills needed to be successful in the workplace, or the ability to read to their children or communicate well with others, there are going to be long-term consequences — not only for the individuals and their families, but also for the local businesses that need a skilled labor force to compete in a global economy.

Furthermore, a parent’s lack of a high school diploma can have a trickle-down effect on their children’s educational prospects. Children from a family whose parent has not graduated from high school are two times more likely to drop out of high school. If we expect to improve student success in our public schools, we also need to support and expand the number of training opportunities that are available to parents throughout the area.

Opening The Excel Center is a strategy not only to help individuals get their high school diploma now, but to make a change for generations to come — to teach individuals to value education, to help people out of poverty, and to launch their trajectory into a career path that can take their families on a journey to change and to improve their lives. This project defines community by meeting people where they are, walking alongside them, and assisting them in a better future.

With the installation of this facility and through coordination with community partners, we will have a better capacity to reduce the barriers that so often affect individuals in the Roanoke Valley. The Excel Center is a key part of The Melrose Plaza, a community development project offering to restore community through nutrition, wellness, financial literacy and education. Providing adults who have not received a high school diploma the chance to learn the skills and earn the credentials that lead to locally available, well-paying jobs is essential to helping families achieve self-sufficiency and reducing the need for public assistance. It is a vital aspect of the plan to lift people out of poverty, strengthen the local economy, and improve the overall quality of life for citizens in our community.

With this opportunity at the forefront, I am proud to spearhead the legislation needed at the state level to ensure its completion. As the Virginia General Assembly reconvenes this week, I look forward to working alongside my colleagues for the successful passage of a bill that will ask for a change in Virginia law to permit a nonprofit organization to operate a school that would award a standard state high school diploma and that serves adults from the surrounding area rather than restricting access to only city residents.

Education improves every life it touches. The Excel Center is an investment our area needs to create a ripple effect that improves the well-being of families, children and entire community.