Jason Foster, a veteran investigator for U.S. Senate committees, famously said of political scandals, “Beware of a narrative that starts in the middle.” President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal did not start with the recent revelations. Indeed, each revelation only raises more questions about the starting point for this self-inflicted crisis.

Perhaps the best starting point is the realization that everything we know about classified documents being mishandled by Biden comes from Biden’s own lawyers. News reports say that “only a few pages” with classified markings have turned up. How can we be sure of that? To date, no one who does NOT work for Biden has had any access to his former China-funded office at the University of Pennsylvania, to his main home in Wilmington or to his second home in Rehoboth Beach. Contrast this with the force majeure FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, during which Trump’s lawyers were forcibly kept from the scene.

Other questions follow quickly. The classified documents, we are told, come from Biden’s time as vice president. Why does an ex-vice president need classified documents to start with? Ex-vice presidents do not have Top Secret security clearances. If former government officials are to have classified documents, they are not allowed to store them at private offices, such as the Penn Biden Center. How did the documents come to be there in the first place?

As for the recent revelations, we are told (again by people working for Biden) that the documents were found when Biden’s lawyers were collecting boxes from the Penn office to transfer them to the White House. The most obvious questions are, first, why did it take from Jan. 20, 2021, to Nov. 2, 2022 (651 days), to secure classified documents in a safe and secure location? Why were these documents not moved immediately after Biden moved into the White House? Second, who uses a team of lawyers to clear out an office? Most people call a moving company. (For that matter, most people do not even have a “team” of lawyers.)

The second trove of documents, these reportedly found at Biden’s Wilmington residence, raise even more troubling questions. Biden has defended himself by insisting that the documents were in a locked garage and offered the curious reassurance that his classic Corvette was in the same garage. (Imagine the reaction if Trump said that the documents at Mar-a-Lago were as safe as Melania’s designer dresses.) At the time that the documents were in that garage, however, Hunter Biden, then in his drug-addled downward spiral, was living with his parents. Did he have access to both the Corvette and the documents?

This is the same Hunter Biden who left a laptop, loaded with all sorts of compromising material, at a repair shop and then promptly forgot to pick it up again, demonstrating a lackadaisical attitude toward sensitive information.

The appointment of a special counsel, by the way, all but ensures that there will be no answers to these questions anytime soon. White House spokespersons, Justice Department officials and Democratic members of Congress will all refuse to answer questions, saying that they do not want to “interfere” with the “investigation.” Answers, if they come at all, will have to come from U.S. House Republican committees. The seriousness of this scandal will be indicated when and if prominent Democrats start to distance themselves from Biden, especially those eager to step into the 2024 presidential fray if Biden does not run again.

Rep. James Comer, the new chair of the House Oversight Committee, recently promised, “We’re not investigating Hunter Biden. We’re investigating Joe Biden.” There is now another reason for doing so. As I learned during my time in the White House complex, the mishandling of classified documents is a serious crime. It is certainly worthy of a real investigation.