I recently spent three days visiting the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona, with members of the House Judiciary Committee.

Having visited the Southern border on two previous occasions, I saw and heard firsthand accounts of the disastrous impact that President Joe Biden’s border policy is having on our law enforcement, Border Patrol, and entire communities in Arizona and throughout the country.

The Biden administration’s failure to confront or even acknowledge the record levels of illegal immigration have turned every town into a border town.

Virginia and the 6th Congressional District are not immune to the impact of this inaction and have seen a sharp rise in deadly overdoses from fentanyl, an increase in human trafficking, and a strain on goods and services provided to residents.

Our first stop was a nighttime tour at the Cocopah Indian Reservation in San Luis, Arizona, to the Morelos Dam sector of the border, where we saw massive gaps in the border wall.

In fact, we were told that more than 200 illegal migrants were waiting to cross the border in the area after we left for the night.

On day two of our visit, we held a field hearing with local law enforcement and community members who see the day-to-day impact of this crisis.

The sheriffs we spoke to, like Sheriff Wilmot of Yuma County, told us about the dangers of the cartels smuggling fentanyl and illicit drugs into the nation, confirming what we already knew: this crisis was created because of open border policies and blanket amnesty.

Since October, 169,000 pounds of drugs were seized at the Southern border. In January, 1,400 pounds of fentanyl were seized, making it the seventh month in a row with over a thousand pounds of fentanyl uncovered by Border Patrol agents. While I applaud their efforts, the terrifying fact is the drugs are flowing to the 6th District and across Virginia.

From Roanoke, Virginia, to Los Angeles, California, American families have lost loved ones due to the cartels’ trafficking of deadly fentanyl in our communities.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for adults ages 18-45 in Virginia, and fentanyl is involved in more than three-quarters of those deaths. Further, consider that according to the Virginia Department of Health, fatal opioid overdoses increased by roughly 260% in the last decade from 2011-2021, and in 2020, three out of every four overdoses were caused by fentanyl. In 2021, Virginia had a 15% increase in overdoses from 2020, with fentanyl accounting for 76.4% of those overdoses, amounting to the deaths of 2,700 Virginians.

And the smuggling is hitting close to home, as a fentanyl smuggler in Abingdon was recently caught distributing 30,000 “pressed” fentanyl pills. In West Virginia, law enforcement officers in Morgantown confiscated a “large batch” of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills meant to target our children.

But the drug epidemic is far from the only danger: the border crisis is also fueling the nightmare of human trafficking. This horrific and disturbing practice forces mainly young women and children into sex slavery, escort services and illicit massage businesses as a form of compensation to the cartels who led them on the dangerous journey across. Sources tracking human trafficking estimate that there are around 14,000 victims of trafficking within the commonwealth, including through transportation on roads that connect us, such as Interstate 81.

With a suspected 270,000 illegal migrants and five “sanctuary cities” in Virginia, basic goods and services are affected from this crisis, too. The overflow of illegals is putting a strain on services that Virginia taxpayers are funding, like schools, transportation and law enforcement. The quality of medical care is affected as well, as illegal migrants use emergency room services, rather than primary care medical treatment, putting Virginians at risk.

The impact of the crisis at our Southern border is increasingly in our own backyard. Rest assured, I am doing all in my power to blunt the tide of this crisis and restore the rule of law.

The bad news is that another one million illegals have already crossed the border this fiscal year alone. The good news is that the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is bringing transparency to the Biden administration’s failed policies and leadership that have caused this disaster.

For the sake of Americans in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District and across our country, we must secure our borders now.