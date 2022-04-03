Commentary: Blacksburg mayor completely misreads neighbors

Let’s start by setting the record straight. The large Legacy building is three to four stories tall, with 142 bedrooms, and housing 284 people, a substantial building on a busy corner adjacent to single-family neighborhood. Hager-Smith uses the writer’s device of saying “some observers say” to accuse neighbors of “not in my back yard” mentality. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Neighbors and citizens said consistently “please build affordable housing on the corner, just in less density. Build townhomes, duplexes or small apartment building. The current zoning facilitated affordable housing for 50 bedrooms and 100 people; that is the right size project for this corner.” That statement was not in the mayor’s article even though it was in more than 100 letters sent to town council. How did she forget what neighbors said? One might ask what is the difference between 100 residents and 284 residents? The answer is a lot! Traffic and safety associated with a road that is already too narrow is a major concern for families, walkers, bikers and children. When one adds Legacy to current traffic, plus future Midtown, plus future Rugby Road developments, it exacerbates an existing major problem. Six-hundred thirty-seven people with Blacksburg mailing addresses, of which 518 lived with the boundaries of the town of Blacksburg, petitioned town council to vote no. This is not a “vocal minority,” this is a huge number of citizens and folks who are vitally concerned with Blacksburg, and they represent many more who did not sign the petition. Citizens expressing their voting preferences in the next election is simply part of the political process and part of democracy. Hager-Smith claims the neighbors are suffering from an “existential threat,” “Not in My Back Yard Syndrome (NIMBYS),” “status quo bias” and don’t want an equitable and diverse town. My and my neighbors’ answer is: Nonsense!

I asked a long serving ex-council member what they thought of the mayor’s article, and they had the perfect response: “a lot of nanny nanny boo boo,” had to get the last word in. Constantly trying to convince people that you are the smartest person in the room does not serve the mayor well, nor does it serve Blacksburg well. Hager-Smith wrote a condescending, rude note to a citizen who expressed opposition to the project, saying, “Honestly, it’s hard to understand how college-educated, well-traveled, upper middle class, worldly people can be so averse to a fourth story at this location.” In other words, I (Hager-Smith) cannot understand how supposedly smart people are so much dumber than I am? How is that for a response from a mayor to a citizen! On Dec. 14, 2021, the mayor wrote to town council and planning commission “…our citizenry seems to be entirely ignorant of the fact that it [affordable housing] is all around them.” The citizenry is not ignorant nor ignorant of the fact of the location of affordable housing; the citizenry support affordable housing and know where it is. The fact that the neighbors do not complain about affordable housing near them proves the point that they are not against affordable housing as the mayor would have one believe, but in fact are against the size, the number of bedrooms, and large number of occupants in this specific location. When a neighbor suggested a compromise and problem solving several ways to mitigate the size/density of the building, including Community Housing Partners participating more in funding, part of the mayor’s response was ” …the idea that they [CHP] have $2.3 million laying idle to use on this project doesn’t seem plausible…” – at best snarky and at worst another example of telling a citizen how dumb they are and how smart she is. The mayor writes on March 20, “Some of council’s worst decisions have been made when they acquiesced to the wishes of a vocal minority.” So, it seems that not only are Blacksburg residents dumber than Hager-Smith, the previous mayor and town council are also dumber, because the mayor is the “smartest person in the room.” Most citizens now see through this character flaw; however, the mayor’s clique on town council of Susan Anderson, Jerry Ford, Susan Mattingly and Lauren Colliver are unfortunately still following in lock step. The mayor ends her diatribe against neighbors by inferring that anyone who is against the Legacy project is against equity and diversity. This inference is as ridiculous as her protégé Mel Jones saying in the planning commission meeting, “if you are against the Legacy project you are against poor people.”