Commentary: Buses are for everyone

Buses are more important than you might realize. In fact, buses are a necessity to our city and a service for all its stakeholders.

An effective bus system is one of the pillars of a well-designed, well-operated and leadership-driven city. You, reading this, may think that buses are not for you. You have a car. You don’t need the bus. But you are mistaken.

What if something happens to your car? What if you get injured and can’t drive? What if you are diagnosed with a certain type of epilepsy or other condition that means you can’t drive? You need a backup — a good one. The bus can provide this for you.

Even when you do drive, other people (people who affect you) need that bus. Buses are for grocery store employees getting to work at early hours. Buses are for hotel employees who work all week long. Buses are for young college students who need to get downtown. Buses are for hospital staff who help with surgeries and nursing care. Buses are for greenway walkers, bikers and hikers who need a ride back from a destination. Buses are for one-car families so they don’t have to buy another car. Buses are for seniors who can no longer drive, or for those who lose their license. Buses are for caregivers who work at nursing facilities. Any employer whose employees rely on the bus to get to work knows how important the buses are. Fast food workers, grocery workers, essential workers — we all benefit from buses that take our fellow community members to work.

Buses help us get to other places, not just to work. The bus can take us to Amtrak, to the airport, the grocery store, the doctor’s office, the bank, the dentist’s office, the library, the greenway, and to schools, colleges and universities.

An effective bus system is part of the city public safety and citizen participation. The bus can take you to city hall; to the courthouse; it can take you to vote!

Why would anyone take the bus? I’ll tell you why. Economically, it’s cheaper than driving. Environmentally, you’re cutting down on air pollution and helping the climate. In terms of safety, it’s less stressful than driving and your chances of getting in a traffic crash are much less. In terms of health, you get more exercise when you ride the bus. In terms of mental health, you get to see people and be a part of a community on the bus. What a great way to meet new people and see parts of the city you might not know about!

Mobility is freedom and the buses give that freedom to many of us in this city. We are grateful. But we know that our bus system could be better. Bus riders pay a “time tax” because the buses only come once an hour and don’t operate in the later evening or on Sundays. If we want our city to move forward, we need to support the buses. The buses move our city, and could do so better with improved funding and management.

I am a member of Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group, and we urge the city to fully fund our bus system so that it can serve everyone even better. Buses matter to everyone. Buses are for everyone!