Happily, you and I live in a “Goldilocks” zone of weather — not too hot, too cold, too wet or too dry, all four seasons. Residents of the Roanoke and New River valleys are lucky that way. I think we tend to feel a little cocky about ourselves weatherwise and tend to regard tornadoes, sea level rise, massive droughts, big forest fires, etc. as other people’s problems. Norfolk’s flooded streets, the disappearing islands of the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore, and the sea salt contamination of Williamsburg’s groundwater are hundreds of miles from us.

But we in the Roanoke area are not immune from the effects of, and the costs associated with, climate change.

Let’s shake ourselves out of our illusion of safety, accept the reality of climate change and lend a shoulder to efforts to make the transition to clean energy. Otherwise, like Goldilocks, we’re likely to wake up to see “the three bears” in the form of long periods of extremely hot weather, more frequent droughts and floods, more expensive food, higher taxes to relocate cities being flooded and to support armies to deal with civil unrest across the globe, and other unwelcome changes in our lives creeping up on us in our “neck of the woods.”

Unlike Goldilocks, we can’t just “run down the stairs, open the door, and run away into the forest.”

Unless world leaders — hopefully led in America by our representatives in Congress — recognize climate change to be an existential threat to all people and all natural systems, and support a drastic reversal of the course we’re on by seeing that greenhouse gas emissions are greatly reduced posthaste, our great grandkids’ lives are going to be terrible.

This is the gist of a new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The good news is that wealthy nations are taking steps to curb their emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, but need to do more. The bad news is that emissions from China, India and other developing nations continue to rise.

Here are a few of the distressing “bullet points” in the IPCC “Synthesis Report: Climate Change 2023” written by experts representing 30 nations from every habitable continent and therefore unbiased in favor of any particular national or political point of view.

Human activities, principally through emissions of greenhouse gases, have unequivocally caused global warming, with surface temperatures reaching 1.1 degrees Celsius above 1850-1900 in 2011-2020. (Doesn’t sound like much of an increase? It doesn’t take much of an increase to wreak havoc on people and the environment, as we can see all around us.)

Global greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, arising from unsustainable energy use, land use and land-use changes, lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production.

Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere (ice-covered areas such as Antarctica and Greenland) and biosphere have occurred, leading to widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature and people.

Adverse impacts from human-caused climate change will continue to intensify.

Adaptation planning and implementation has progressed with varying effectiveness. Maladaptation (e.g., seawalls) is happening in some regions.

It is likely that warming will exceed 1.5 degrees C during the 21st century and make it harder to limit warming below 2 degrees C.

Deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions would lead to a discernable slowdown in global warming within around two decades. Limiting human-caused global warming requires net zero CO2 emissions.

Not reaching this goal will result in increased wildfires, mass mortality of trees, drying of peatlands and permafrost thawing and create high risk to low-lying coastal settlements.

Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.

Because all politics is local, what we can do to address this issue locally begins by electing members of Congress, the General Assembly, city councils and boards of supervisors who believe in the importance of the issue and will speak up and act to save the planet.

As Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, put it in announcing the new report, “Taking this science seriously means putting an end to vague commitments and broken promises. The time for greenwashing, delay, and deception is over.”

Where do your elected representatives stand on the issue of climate change? Don’t know? Ask them. And let them know where you stand! Climate change is a crisis in which everyone is involved.