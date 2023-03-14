On Feb. 2, the Virginia Board of Education voted to advance the Virginia Department of Education’s alternate merged 2023 History and Social Science K-12 Standards of Learning. Despite a strong showing of opposition to these merged standards, the board voted to advance these standards instead of those by professional historians and history teachers.

Dialogue on Race of Montgomery County shares the concerns that state and national historians have already raised. Such concerns include a process that included mainly voices of a few outside consultants and organizations, content that is not developmentally appropriate, and an overload of content and changing grade levels which would cause significant disruption for our Virginia schools, including local Montgomery County Public Schools.

We believe the implementation of these proposed Virginia Department of Education History and Social Science Standards will devalue the skill and knowledge set of our teachers by questioning the value of teacher-created curriculum. Additionally, with so many additional standards, classroom instructional time becomes an issue.

Teaching that includes invaluable critical thinking takes worthwhile instructional time. Meaningful instruction with critical thinking and active learning strategies using the integration of different learning styles is crucial for better student outcomes. Adding more content to be taught without such teaching considerations is a disservice to our students and educators.

Some of the content of the proposed standards is alarming. There is the omission of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the role of organized labor has been deleted, and overall sections undermine values of inclusion and working together for the common good. The removal of discussions of racism is disturbing. Without the inclusion of forms of systemic racism in the standards, there can be a misunderstanding of racism. Removal of such discussions around racism can lead to a minimized value of diverse populations.

Dialogue on Race Montgomery County members ask that students, parents, family members, educators, historians and community members become informed of these proposed history and social science standards. It is important to take time to read the standards and provide feedback, including concerns and recommendations to the members of the Virginia State Board of Education. Public comments regarding the proposed 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning are offered through March 21, with public hearings or the online public moment form. In addition, people are encouraged to email State Department of Education board members.

The local public hearing will be held on Thursday at the O. Winston Link and History Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit thecommunitygroup.org for the Dialogue on Race Community Action Alert that will explain the response opportunities with public hearing details, resource links, email addresses and the online response navigation process.

Join us in supporting education for all students in Montgomery County. Your actions can make a difference.