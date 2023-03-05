As a local elected official, a customer of a hometown bank and a credit union, I am very concerned about an old idea with a new name: the Credit Card Competition Act. The CCCA did not advance in Congress last year, but I’m sure it will be reintroduced at any time.

Now more than ever, we need our congressional leaders to expand access to financial resources, not limit them — which is what the CCCA would do.

The CCCA is a new version of a debit card policy that some now want to extend to credit. In 2010, Congress passed the Durbin Amendment which added routing mandates and a cap on interchange fees (what merchants pay to process electronic transactions) to the debit market. This added a cap for fees small businesses pay to process debit cards, replacing the old system where the fee was a percentage proportional to the transaction.

CCCA would add routing mandates to credit, which could force banks to add an additional “unaffiliated” payment network to their credit cards, instead of just the ones they trust.

In response, payment networks could lower interchange rates for merchants (the fees merchants pay to process credit cards) so they can compete with the influx of new, cheaper networks.

When rates across the board drop, big retailers will be the winners by seeing lower costs to process credit cards.

Big box retailers saw about $100 billion in extra profits from lower debit processing costs. Yet a study by Richmond’s Federal Reserve found that almost all retailers raised prices or kept the same after Durbin’s passage.

It wasn’t just hardworking Virginians who lost out. Small banks and credit unions did, too. To make up for the losses, debit rewards programs started to disappear. Banks also passed losses down to consumers by cutting free checking and/or adding new or higher account fees.

Consumer losses were felt the most in communities that are already at a disadvantage. A 2014 study from George Mason University reported that the Durbin Amendment increased the unbanked population by 1 million Americans, primarily in rural, low-income and minority communities. And in today’s version of the CCCA, consumers aren’t even mentioned, which is telling in itself.

Small banks could once again have to raise fees and add new ones, raise interest rates, and limit credit access to wealthier people with high credit scores. Since the credit card market is larger than the debit market, this could create an annual wealth transfer of $40 billion to $50 billion from ordinary people to big box stores.

The end result is that it could very well devastate our small businesses and our most vulnerable communities, not just in Montgomery County, but across the commonwealth. That is why the National Hispanic Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter to the CCCA sponsors that stated, “Placing additional pricing mandates on financial institutions serving the millions of minority-owned small businesses could restrict critical lending these businesses continue to need and will reduce low-cost services.”

The Credit Card Competition Act will not help consumers and will hurt small businesses and marginalized communities. Our congressional delegation should reject a credit card routing mandate and the passage of the CCCA.