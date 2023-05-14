As interested people across the world watched the May 6 coronation of King Charles III, the event served as a reminder that many things are important to observe. And at this time of year we should add graduations and commencements and, soon, weddings. Perhaps especially weddings.

The ceremonies of life are truly salient to society, even in an age when many attempt to deemphasize their value. I admittedly write as one who still wears a suit and tie to church on Sunday, with leather dress shoes, and make no apologies for my respect for tradition.

Author and thinker Os Guinness has written that a culture is “a way of life lived in common” while a civilization is “a society and its shared way of life that rises high enough, spreads far enough, and lasts long enough to merit the term.” He laments that so many today, as especially seen since 2020 and the cataclysmic events of that year, are seeking to destroy the traditions of Western Civilization.

He continues that first England and then the United States have led the way for that civilization, built on the Reformation spawned by Luther, Calvin and, even as we are reminded at the British coronation, Henry VIII, creating his own church so he’d be allowed to divorce.

The influence of the Gospel of Jesus Christ taken to Europe’s disparate peoples by the Apostle Paul and his successors over 2,000 years ago resulted in the word Christendom being accepted for the continent and its future civilization. Yes, Christendom once was synonymous with Europe.

There are great things about our civilization which are hated by destroyers, those who pull down statues, create riotous mobs, flaunt the law, pillage the property of others, and attempt to “burn it down.” The last few years in America have seen statues removed and, worse, destroyed by bands of criminals. And I write not as much of, although not ignoring, those erected to Confederate leaders across the South, but with greater concern those of memorials to Christopher Columbus in Maryland, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt in New York City, and even the emancipator himself, Abraham Lincoln, in Boston. City streets and public schools have been renamed, as well, as if just for the sake of doing so. What has become of our accepted respect for those who made America a great nation?

These examples in America are not about race, as one could have been led to believe in watching the deconstruction on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Racial reconciliation is a problem tantamount to many we face and we all must work toward that. No, it is the foundations of our country they want destroyed. It’s our Western Civilization way of life which threatens those who want to tear America down and start over with their own view of equity and culture, their own makings of despair.

Yes, our civilization has been far from perfect. There have been true oppressors who, as I recall in verse from an anonymously signed poem I recited in eighth grade for Virginia state forensic competition, “have bullied the weak robbed the poor, the starving brother turned from the door … laid up gold where the cancer rusts, and have given free vent to beastly lusts … justice scorned and corruption sown, and have trampled the laws of nature down.”

But those who seek to eradicate our great civilization surely will take no responsibility for the unleashed misery that would ensue were the foundations of our life destroyed.

Celebrate, and remember, and live to do better.