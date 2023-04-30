The first cow I saw slaughtered was dropped with a rifle and hoisted up onto the branch of our cherry tree to be dressed. I was about 7, in a corner of Virginia where we were prouder to be closer to five state capitals than to Richmond. Old enough to understand the cow we had raised would feed our family.

Fast-forward to today as the dust settles from a dairy fire in Texas that killed 18,000 cows. Tragic as this is, my bigger concern as a veteran is animal agriculture is harming our national defense.

Multinational corporations have muscled the food system away from farmers and created conditions that harm our bodies and the planet. The result is weakened U.S. national security and billions in opportunity cost. Congress can reverse this.

Between 2017 and 2021, 10 DoD bases were impacted by natural disasters and extreme weather events, with damages costing over $13 billion. The White House declared the climate crisis “the existential challenge of our time.” Despite the hard-felt impacts, the DoD’s prevailing analysis is framed through a reactionary lens, with preventative steps focused solely on fossil fuels.

Animal agriculture is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, contributing over 44% of human-caused methane and nitrous oxide emissions. While military services explore acquisition of electric fighting vehicles, they offer milk, eggs and your choice of meat in the dining hall — a missed opportunity for an ounce of prevention.

Sixty percent of Americans live with a chronic disease — 40% with more than one — driving $4.1 trillion in annual health care costs. Plant-based diets have been clinically shown to prevent and reverse heart disease and diabetes, two leading causes of death. Despite the science, fruits and vegetables are an afterthought in the existing Farm Bill while animal feed crops are propped up by subsidies, making the foods that kill us cheaper.

It’s easy to imagine the effect of America’s 41% obesity rate on military accessions, yet recruiting challenges pale in comparison to the impact on the wallet. The health care costs are $50 billion per year in America alone for heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, 6.5% of the FY2023 defense budget. That’s a lot of beans and bullets.

According to the World Health Organization, “Antibiotic resistance is putting … modern medicine at risk.” I am from a growing group who has experienced a loved one dying while fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Animal agriculture is the jumping-off point for these “super bugs,” in part because 70% of medically important antibiotics are sold for use on the farm. We sacrifice our health to eat meat, and we sacrifice our children’s survivability to eat “cheap” meat.

When asked how the FDA is addressing antibiotic resistance at the National Food Policy Conference, Commissioner Robert Califf stated there has been little improvement and noted “everybody has to give.” I disagree, if what I’m being asked to “give” is antibiotic effectiveness. We would be short-sighted to sabotage modern medicine to optimize shareholder returns for foreign-held corporations. What is now considered a routine procedure could soon become life-threatening. Is Civil War-era medicine really what we owe our men and women in uniform?

Of course, shifting toward plant-based diets won’t be a panacea. Distribution and food deserts will require ongoing attention. Pandemic risk and antibiotic resistance will morph, and humans must take additional steps to curb climate change. Yet, for as complex as these issues are, disincentivizing factory farms will reduce each risk while saving costs.

Brave voices are calling for change. At the recent rollout of The Food and Farm Act, Congressman Earl Blumenauer of Oregon noted, “Our current system pays too much to the wrong people to grow the wrong foods in the wrong places.” His proposed bill would remove the stranglehold that corporations have on the U.S. food system and instead empower farmers while directing research to increase resiliency. Our food security and national security would reap the benefits of such a bill.

Now is the time to address the full costs of America’s diets. Factory farming and “cheap” meat are accelerating climate change and the end of modern medicine, while heart disease creates casualties unmatched by warfare. That 7-year-old boy from the hills of Southwest Virginia struggles to understand how we’ve gotten here. I struggle. Congress must deliver a 2023 Farm Bill that reduces risk, rather than continuing to subsidize the very activities that threaten our shorelines and waistlines. Meanwhile, we can vote with our dollars. Today’s “Victory Garden” is the produce aisle in the grocery store.