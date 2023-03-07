Reporting on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine saturated media recently, and I watched, listened to and read a lot of it. One item was about a demonstration in downtown Roanoke led by city council members who, standing in front of blue and yellow flags, appeared proud to be ditching our Russian Sister City. But are Pskov’s citizens any more responsible for the war than Roanoke people are responsible for our illegal war in Iraq? Council members didn’t cite any evidence either way.

One voice that was heard this Feb. 24 was that of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Asked in an interview on CBS about the billions in aid the U.S. has given to Ukraine, he replied that “most Americans don’t like to see a big country bullying another, and they just feel it’s wrong and want to do something about it.” He claimed that after World War II, everyone agreed on “some basic rules, some basic principles, like one country just can’t attack its neighbor, it can’t try to seize its land by force, can’t try to erase it from the map, can’t bully it,“ accusing Russia of doing just that in Ukraine, which, regrettably, Russia did.

In response, in an interview on Telegram, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, asked, “Was it not the U.S. that attacked Iraq?” Zakharova then mentioned nine other wars of aggression started by the U.S., starting with the 1846 invasion of Mexico, which ended with us annexing a third of its territory. The Vietnam War made her list, plus our 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia and occupation of Serbia’s Kosovo province. She noted our ongoing illegal occupation of a third of Syria (part of our “War on Terror”) and that the U.S. now controls Guam and Puerto Rico since the 1898 Spanish-American War. She also commented on our several “regime change” interventions in Latin America. My mother would have said that Blinken’s speech was the pot calling the kettle black.

Media reports repeated the claim that Russia’s invasion was unprovoked. Don’t those reporters remember the CIA’s 2014 involvement in the far-right coup of Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych? That regime change prompted the outbreak of the ongoing civil war in east Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and U.S.-backed Ukrainian military. The West ignored the 2014 Minsk II peace agreement and began arming and training Ukraine’s army. Germany’s Prime Minister Angela Merkel admitted that Minsk II was just a way to allow time for Ukraine’s militarization.

Last March, Turkish President Erdogan appeared to have brokered a peace deal, but the West said “no way.” Now China has offered to mediate a solution and has put on the table a reasonable basis for settling, but Blinken rejected China’s plan out-of-hand. Why does the West still refuse diplomacy? And now China’s been threatened for considering aid to Russia. As journalist Caitlin Johnstone noted, “Washington is warning Beijing with a ‘red line’ against doing something that Washington does constantly, and is currently doing to an unprecedented extent in Ukraine. The U.S. sends weapons to proxy forces all over the world, including to Saudi Arabia in facilitation of its mass atrocities in Yemen, to Al Qaeda and its aligned forces in facilitation of the western dirty war on Syria, and to Israel in facilitation of its apartheid regime and its nonstop attacks on its neighbors.”

Prominent voices, including Noam Chomsky, fear creeping escalation toward a nuclear war. Economist Jeffrey Sachs puts it: “Neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve a decisive military victory in their ongoing war: both sides have considerable room for deadly escalation. Ukraine and its Western allies have little chance of ousting Russia from Crimea and the Donbas region, while Russia has little chance of forcing Ukraine to surrender.” More weapons and munitions to Ukraine escalates violence and could lead to unintended consequences. More effective would be for the U.S. to use its influence to encourage negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

During the Iraq and Afghan wars, our government’s war hawks were supported by our media, and now that is the case in the Ukraine war. Press scrutiny is light and few hard questions are asked. Rarely reported is the war’s context, at least a decade of history. The U.S. and NATO assure Ukraine that winning the war is possible, rejecting the judgement of many experienced military leaders including Gen. Mark Milley who told the Financial Times last month that the war will end at a negotiating table, adding that it will be “very, very difficult” for Ukraine to expel all Russian forces from occupied territory.

Newspapers and other media could wage peace by calling out the unwillingness of our leaders to push for mediation or negotiations. Diplomacy, not war, is the only way to achieve lasting peace. Martin Luther King Jr. knew: “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it.”