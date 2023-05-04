It is no secret that the last several years have been hard on education.

In fact, Virginia legislators filed dozens of bills to be considered in the 2023 General Assembly in an attempt to begin rebuilding and reforming our public schools.

Education in our state is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. And if we’ve learned anything, it is that when it comes to education, adaptability and choice should be expanded, not limited and certainly not removed from the discussion entirely as was the General Assembly’s conclusion.

Now more than ever, it is critically important that we find positive pathways forward to expand opportunities in education for all Virginians.

In February, proposed legislation surrounding education choice for families in Virginia failed to pass the General Assembly. That means that new programs that could have provided our commonwealth’s families and children much needed, and overdue, flexibility when it comes to education were eliminated. The voices of parents, students and even advocates within education were ignored.

House Bill 1508 would have created the Virginia Education Success Account (ESA) Program, a move allowing parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses outside public schools in Virginia. The bill was backed by Americans for Prosperity, a leading grassroots advocacy organization that worked tirelessly to gain bipartisan support from advocates, teachers, families and lawmakers themselves.

Funds could be used for costs such as tuition, deposits, fees and textbooks at a private elementary or secondary school in Virginia. None of these funds would have been diverted from the fixed costs of the public school system, nor would they reduce teacher pay.

The fact is that, already successful in other states, ESAs are a powerful, proven innovation that create one more critical pathway for Virginia students to have a customized education. Education isn’t just about providing positive outcomes for our state’s youth but also protecting them from negative outcomes. And shouldn’t we use all of the tools in our toolbox to equip those students to reach their full educational potential? What more can be done?

As an advocate of educational choice, it is important to work with other strong voices and remain undeterred by this setback. It is rare for legislation on any issue to pass upon first entering the often long and arduous process of the General Assembly’s consideration, debate and vote. Education, one of our state’s most precious resources, is no different. It does take time to work with lawmakers, and supporters will devote whatever time it takes because nothing is more important than ensuring the legislation proposed will provide every Virginia child a world-class education. Education is each student’s pathway to the skills for a successful career and a meaningful life. This important work will continue moving forward outside of the General Assembly session because now advocates will be doubling down efforts to bring attention to this issue and work across the aisle to develop a broad network of support.

Next year’s General Assembly will without a doubt, revisit it and we will be ready to ensure that policymakers, educators and parents know the facts and are encouraged that this program would not harm our public schools, but the next generation of Virginians will have a brighter future than ever. And in the meantime, we are staring down an election year in which families are demanding to be heard at the polls.

When families’ voices are ignored, they typically get louder. This crossroads is a time to move forward and strengthen support for more options in education on behalf of the future leaders of our commonwealth.