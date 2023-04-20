The Clean Air Act turns 60 this year, and part of its intent was to monitor and control air pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency, established shortly after, makes decisions toward the same ends. That’s why the EPA recently proposed updates to the national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS) for fine particulate pollution, PM2.5, sometimes known as soot.

Yet, their proposed updates don’t sufficiently address the deadly impact of such pollution, especially in communities already dealing with environmental injustices.

Fine particulate pollution is called PM2.5 because it refers to any particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers (μm) across. For context, a human hair is about 70 μm.

The larger PM10 particulate pollution is anything smaller than 10 μm across (including PM2.5) like mold, dust and pollen. You can sometimes see PM10 accumulation on surfaces, like your bookshelf.

By contrast, PM2.5 particulates are typically only visible when they obscure sunlight. You may recognize this type of pollution as “haze.”

PM2.5 is insidious, difficult to detect with our senses, yet causing real and lasting damage. The EPA lists problems associated with fine particulate matter, including:

Premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

Nonfatal heart attacks.

Aggravated asthma.

Decreased lung function.

Increased respiratory symptoms.

Recent research suggests links from exposure to fine particulate matter with eczema, asthma and obstructive lung disease in children, and impaired cardiac function in patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

There is a correlation between PM2.5 exposure and hospital admissions for people with lung cancer, COPD and heart failure, plus an increased incidence of stroke, myocardial infarction and pneumonia.

The EPA’s proposed update to the NAAQS is a step in the right direction — but it’s not strong enough to adequately address fine particulate pollution.

The proposed standard would reduce the permissible annual average PM2.5 concentration from 12 μg/m3 to a level between 9 μg/m3 and 10 μg/m3. That’s still weaker than the standard initially recommended by EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee of between 8 and 11 μg/m3. The proposed standards would save about 4,000 lives annually — though a stronger NAAQS could help save over 9,000.

It’s disappointing that the EPA is failing to adopt standards in line with other industrialized countries. The proposed annual PM2.5 standard would bring us into parity with the World Health Organization standards … from 2005.

The current WHO PM2.5 standard is 5 μg/m3, about half the EPA’s proposal. Why are Americans being asked to breathe twice as much air pollution as our peers around the world?

Environmental sensors for indoor and outdoor use are less expensive and more accessible than ever before. It is late evening as I write this, and via my web browser I can see that the PM2.5 concentration for East Vinton Elementary School in Roanoke County is about 20 μg/m3.

This is because the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality maintains a sensor package there, and shares the data free online. I can also see that there is a spike in PM2.5 just outside of my house every weekday during rush hour traffic, because I have a sensor set up on the front porch which picks up the cars coming and going.

If one were to track air quality by looking at a map of these sensors, they could watch for periods of high and low pollution.

For example, one would see trains traveling at night as blips in otherwise low-pollution hours. Or they could track particulate matter pollution from power plants, like the one on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, or at other industrial facilities, like the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, where the “open burning” disposal of hazardous wastes releases harmful air pollutants — including soot.

For Virginians living in the shadow of such facilities, air pollutants are of serious concern.

More broadly, since the battle against COVID-19 began over three years ago, more people are now living with compromised immune, respiratory and cardiac function.

The EPA cites a difference in thousands of deaths per year based on seemingly small changes in standards, but anyone who has ever been sick — or worse, has watched a loved one struggle with illness — knows that the number of deaths is not the only metric at play here.

Every microgram per cubic meter of fine particulate pollution makes a tremendous difference in the quality of life in a large population. We are this population, and we deserve better.