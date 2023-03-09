It was 8:30 p.m. after dinner. I was walking around doing those little nothings between the key spaces of my small house as I was casually sort of “watching” TV news.

Suddenly the loud attention-grabbing large red lettered graphics flashed: “Just in…. Breaking News!!! Gunshots have been heard on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. It is a fluid developing situation and we are waiting to get more specific details.”

My jaw dropped to the floor as I plopped down on the edge of the couch leaning forward while nervously staring at the TV. “What is happening? This is my dear alma mater!” I was saying this to no one in particular since I was alone in the room. I slowly shook my head.

A few minutes later: “The gunshots were in Berkey Hall on campus….” I was seeing video images of heavily armed police officers opening the front door of the very familiar Berkey Hall. This is the sociology department — my sociology department. I entered that building day and night for eight years when I was doing my master’s and Ph.D.

I could not believe what I was seeing and hearing. Many thoughts began to flood my head. Squabbling students shot each other. Maybe it was a harmless prank; a hoax. A sociology student distraught about their grade shot their professor.

One of the tons of graduate students was unhappy about the actions of their dissertation adviser and shot him or her. Lovers’ breakup gone bad. A disgruntled employee shot their supervisor. I waited in tense frustration as small incremental details of the horrible news unfolded too slowly for my liking.

“Gunshots fired this time at the Union building at Michigan State University campus….” This is where my girlfriend and I, and now my wife of 43 years, had met accidentally in 1978 one evening in the library. We had walked across from the Bell Tower to the Union building to get a cup of coffee.

The Union building was about a 100-yard walk adjacent to Berkey Hall. When I had my classes at Berkey Hall, it was easier for me to eat my dinner at the Union building than walking back across the Red Cedar River to my Owen Graduate Hall cafeteria across campus. Why was this happening to me?

My wife walked through the door from work. Before I could gasp the bad news to her, “I already heard the news on the radio; gunshots fired at MSU and everyone has to shelter in place,” she said.

We sat down glued to the TV. The police released surveillance photos of the gunman entering one of the buildings. Five seriously wounded victims had been taken to Sparrow Hospital. That’s where our now grown son was born. I did not go to bed until 1:30 a.m. waiting for more news about the shooting.

In the end three precious young lives have been lost. The deranged gunman from Lansing, who is said to have had mental illness, had no connection to the university at all. He had taken his own life. We can ask the same question a millionth time. Can mass shootings in America in grocery stores, theaters, schools, in homes, hospitals, colleges, workplaces, night clubs, shopping malls be stopped?

Tragically the answer is no. This was reinforced recently when a 6-year-old Virginia boy brought a gun to school, which was apparently hidden in a hard place to find on his small body.

When the dangerous matter was reported to school authorities, there were no alarm bells. The school did not immediately go into a lockdown. The 6-year-old shot his teacher in the classroom, who fortunately survived. This did not draw any widespread outrage at all. This is where America is at regarding the mass shooting gun epidemic.

Students at MSU demonstrated at the State Capitol in Lansing imploring and begging adults to do something to protect them. At this point we have apparently run out of ideas as a nation about what we can do to stop mass shootings. But I am still angry, disappointed and outraged that the gunman desecrated the place that I have cherished and millions of MSU alumni in the United States and the world will cherish forever.

I worry about the 50,000 students who are there now. Their innocence and sense of safety in our college and America has been shattered.

Some of the students have been retraumatized as they experienced mass shootings at Oxford High School in Detroit in 2021. One student said she had lived through Sandy Hook Elementary shootings in 2012.

Like the MSU students who were demonstrating, I am not sure there are any grownups who can save America from the curse of mass shootings. What will it take? Can it get any worse than this? Have we reached the bottom yet?