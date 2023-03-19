I shouldn’t have done it. I don’t usually respond to sponsored posts on Facebook, but this was about kayaking the Roanoke River. I’ve done it many times, and wanted to promote it, while warning that, because the river is shallow and rocky, paddling it can be very technical.

Within minutes, someone responded, saying the only “technical” part of the trip would be getting through the city without being shot. I told him he was an idiot. He then asked if I look at the news. I stopped the exchange right then, because I could guess what kind of “news” he consumes. I keep up with local events, but I understand that a report about someone being shot in a specific neighborhood is not the same as everyone being shot anywhere at any time.

I feel as safe in Roanoke as anyone can, considering this is the only nation in the world in which there are more firearms than people, one in which part of the population has been frightened into thinking they need guns by greedy manufacturers.

Another segment — young men whose brains haven’t finished developing and who are living with crushing amounts of societal stress — would be foolish not to own one, since everyone around them is armed.

I live in a neighborhood where shootings are rare, but I’ve also been to most of what are considered the “worst” neighborhoods in town. I never felt unsafe in any of them — not even when someone showed me the fresh bullet holes in the exterior wall of her apartment.

I was there in broad daylight, there was no one around who might have a beef with me, and a mugging was unlikely, since just looking at me would confirm it wasn’t worth the trouble.

The thing about “bad” neighborhoods is that besides being home to a few troublemakers, they’re also full of good, honest people who don’t like living in the midst of crime any more than anyone else would. Some are there because of nearby family, friends and church, while others can’t afford to live anywhere else.

There seem to be three kinds of shootings in this country: random mass events that, thankfully, haven’t happened in Roanoke (yet); domestic disputes that cut across all socioeconomic lines; and those that stem from illegal activities, or the grudges generated by their aftermath — none of which affect the average visitor or resident of Roanoke, but which result in a tragic loss of lives.

One of the biggest drivers of crime and violence is poverty, and the poor are often drawn to population centers because of the services offered. Lack of opportunity, which causes people to take out their frustrations on each other, is another factor. The drug trade is also problematic. When I was young, drugs were everywhere — even the middle-class circles I traveled in. But the guns weren’t. The war on drugs has made selling them a high-stakes, violent business, and because we treat their use as a crime, rather than as a medical problem, our country is full of ex-felons who can’t make a living any other way than by selling them.

For many, the solution to these problems is harsher penalties and more guns. Take the case of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher in a Newport News school. Once the school officials have resigned and the mother is prosecuted, some will consider it a job well done and move on to the next thing, without ever considering the circumstances that led the mother to keep a loaded gun where her son could get it. Chances are, those factors go far deeper than mere irresponsibility.

As for putting more armed adults in the schools, who has the mindset to be able to shoot someone who is literally just a few years out of diapers, no matter what he’s done? Perhaps seeing armed adults is what made the child think he could shoot someone, too. Would it have helped him to have seen more at school?

It’s easy to lay the problem out, but harder to come up with solutions.

The city has appointed a commission to do just that, but they seem stymied by the enormity of the problem. As well they might.

This is not a Roanoke problem. This is an American problem. And it’s one that’s not going to be fixed until we can figure out a way to reduce the availability of guns, and until we can fix a broken culture that says we can solve our problems by reaching for one.