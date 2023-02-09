In the Roanoke Times article “In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy,’” (Jan. 13), Mark Zaid is quoted as saying, “It’s so easy to grab a stack of documents from your desk as you are leaving your office, and you don’t realize there’s a classified document among those files.” This statement is so wrong! Zaid, who was identified as a lawyer who works on national security issues, should know it is wrong or he is incompetent.

Here are some key facts about handling classified documents. First, every classified document has a cover sheet that is brightly colored that specifies the classification level of the document. It is brightly colored so as to stand out from all of the normal white papers.

Each copy of a classified document is numbered. When a person accepts a classified document that person’s name and the document number is recorded. Therefore, the document can be traced to every person who ever had possession of it.

When not in use, and each night, every classified document is supposed to be stored in an approved locking container. When the container is unlocked or locked the person doing so must record their name, date and time of such actions. These containers are located in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). At night, the last person out of the SCIF must check every container to ensure they are locked, and this information is also recorded.

Therefore, there should never be any unknown classified documents in a “stack of documents” on your desk.

I worked with various levels of classified documents during much of my career in the aerospace industry. I and everyone working on classified programs had to follow the U.S. government’s regulations on the handling and use of classified information. Being forgetful, inattentive or lazy with regard to security procedures meant you lost your clearance and maybe your job. Willful disregard of the procedures or the disclosure of classification meant you were prosecuted with the penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. We took these regulations very seriously.

Unfortunately, many politicians and senior government officials treat handling classified documents as a right of their office and ignore many of the government’s regulations.

It appears that both Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fall into this category. It is not just these individuals, but also the people working for them who are not following the rules. For example, in industry you have to do an annual audit of all classified material. Joe Biden hasn’t been vice president in over six years.

Why weren’t the documents found in his home identified as missing and tracked down years ago? When both Biden and Trump left office there should have been an audit of classified materials made and these documents now “found” in unsecured locations should have been reported as missing and searched for very vigorously.

I daresay that the White House is not the only place with this problem of mishandling of classified materials. With 100 senators and 435 representatives in Congress, many of whom have access to classified materials, the probability of many congressional members and staff mishandling classified documents is quite high.

The Justice Department’s investigation into Presidents Trump and Biden mishandling classified information should be widened to include how the executive branch and Congress handle classified materials. Everyone who has access to classified materials should take a refresher course on how to handle classified materials and their ability to have access revoked until done so. More importantly, an audit of all classified materials within the White House and Congress should be made immediately so that the extent of the problem can be established.

The public has seen this many times — those in power, be it local, state or federal levels, sometimes think the rules don’t apply to them. This time the public should demand accountability and those found violating the law be punished regardless of political affiliation or position.