If 20th century African American Roanokers had a motto, it probably would have gone something like this: “If we build it, they will come — with bulldozers.”

Very little of the communities Roanoke’s African Americans built has remained untouched, from Henry Street — known as Roanoke’s “Black Wall Street” — to well-kept neighborhoods full of owner-occupied homes that were passed off as derelict slums and mowed down in the name of “progress.” That these projects had an outsized effect on the wealth and prosperity of minority residents seemed not to bother Roanoke’s city fathers at all.

The Hidden in Plain Site project, in conjunction with the Harrison Museum of African American History, seeks to recognize and preserve historic locations important to the Black community. It’s no small task, considering how much of Roanoke’s African American history has been swept away, and the project may be too little, too late for cultural touchstones that are now little more than memories.

Take, for instance, the two pools that were in Washington Park long before the present one was built. The fact that there were two of them has been nearly forgotten, and parsing out the separate histories of each pool from old records and longtime residents’ memories is no mean feat.

The newer pool has the easier history to trace — known as “Dreamland,” it included a dance hall and a recreation center. Technically, it wasn’t in Washington Park, but adjacent to it. It was owned by Robert and Ellen Hale, who also built the Pine Oak Motel in Salem — the only motel for Black travelers between Washington, D.C., and Nashville.

In 1936, the Hales signed an agreement with the city to use water piped from the spring in Washington Park for the pool. They also acknowledged that the city planned to relocate Orange Avenue — which at the time, ran behind the present day Gainsboro Branch of the YMCA — over the northern portion of their property. That was done around 1952, leaving the pool on the opposite side of the street from the park.

Members of a local Black history Facebook page remember spending many happy days there, swimming and listening to the bands. No one on that forum seemed to know exactly when the pool was closed, but Orange Avenue was widened again around 1961, and the site now appears to be under the pavement.

The other pool, known at various times as Springwood Park, Royal Garden and the Flamingo, was located northwest of the current pool, and was built sometime between 1907 and 1928. It was part of a complex that, according to a plat of the property, included a race track, grandstands, a dance pavilion and a café, as well as the swimming pool. The attraction was developed by a white couple from Craig County, J.R. and Mary Z. Brizendine.

Until World War II, Black homeowners lived on the east side of Washington Park and white homeowners on the west side. It’s likely the Springwood Park facility was built to serve white patrons, though as early as 1928, the property is referred to on contemporary plats as “the colored ball ground.” So there clearly was an African American presence there at the time.

The city bought the southern part of Washington Park in 1922, and added the Springwood Park tract in 1937. It was likely operated as a public facility for African Americans at the same time Dreamland was a going concern, and it was later renamed twice. Patrons remember enjoying concerts at the dance hall and watching Negro League teams play on the baseball field.

In the early 1950s, the city began to use Washington Park as a municipal dump. It was within sight — and smell — of the pool, which quickly became overrun with rats and garbage, as the dumping encroached on the site. Sometimes, former patrons reported, there was glass at the bottom of the pool, which would lacerate unwary swimmers when they jumped in. The quality of the water — which likely came directly from Lick Run, the stream that runs through the park — was so poor, many parents reportedly wouldn’t allow their children to swim there. The pool was eventually covered over by the dump, though no one seems to remember exactly when. The current pool was built after the dump closed in 1963.

And why is this important? When a white person builds a swimming pool, you have a swimming pool. When a Black person builds a swimming pool, you have a story. And if these stories are not preserved, they will be lost to us all forever.