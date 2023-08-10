I grew up in the 1940s and ‘50s in Roanoke, Altavista and Bedford, graduating Bedford High School in 1961.

Electronics was my hobby and upon graduation I served in the U.S. Army as an electronics instructor for the HAWK surface-to-air missile system at the Ordnance Guided Missile School Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama.

Later I was a HAWK field maintenance technician on Okinawa during the Cuban Missile Crisis and President Kennedy’s assassination at the height of the Cold War with Russia and Red China.

At 20 years old I properly handled secret schematic diagrams, theory of operation, and other documents.

Also on Redstone Arsenal was NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center where Werner von Braun, thousands of NASA technicians and contractors developed the Saturn V rocket and Apollo spacecraft which took us to the moon and back “in this decade” as President Kennedy envisioned.

It was an exciting time of technological advances in medicine, manufacturing and global satellite communications which led to personal computers, MRI diagnostics, the internet, cellphones, social media and artificial (computer) intelligence. I love technology ... but, alas, if only a person were in charge.

Children no longer use their minds and imaginations to build “real” things. They can’t play with Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys or Erector Sets and build “real” toys on their own. To be clear, there are exceptions of course; I’m speaking of the majority of children. The computer has control of kids’ minds and imaginations. The main exercise is in their thumbs as they blindly stare into a cellphone or blue display.

The shoot-‘em-up games they play blur the reality of real shootings, which in the mentally challenged mind breeds copycat shootings. TV and print media incessantly cover a shooting for days or weeks and always ask “what’s the motive?”

There is no motive or, if there were, it doesn’t matter to the victim’s family. The overzealous coverage for ratings encourages other potential shooters, in my opinion.

A recent National Assessment of Educational Progress report on standardized testing of eighth graders indicated only 13% met standards in history and civics. Meaning they could not “explain major themes, periods, events, people, ideas and turning points in the county’s history.”

A Las Vegas Review-Journal writer wrote: “Everyone has learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.”

Tongue-in-cheek, but a very sad commentary on our educational system. If only a person were in charge ... perhaps parents, teachers, mentors? Perhaps the computer is making our children lazy in order to keep its job, by allowing children to “look online” instead of memorize and learn?

In tough financial times many need a loan or assistance with credit card payments.

When one dials an 800-Customer Service number the computer answers and asks multiple-choice questions as to why you are calling, none of which is the reason for your call.

The computer then transfers you through multiple prompts until someone hard to understand answers in Malaysia, the Philippines or Jamaica. They have no authority to do anything.

When transferred to their manager, he/she has no authority except what the computer says about the caller who is only a number in memory. The computer cannot look a customer in the eye and judge one’s character, sincerity, or how the customer speaks.

If only a person were in charge ... one might get a loan to carry them through tough times.

We all receive many computer-generated “spam” calls displayed as legitimate phone numbers, but are not the number from which the call originated.

If one answers a Bedford “586” exchange number he or she might be connected to a scammer in Haiti. The FCC could stop this computer practice. The phone carriers know the numbers from which calls originate. If only a person were in charge at the FCC.

We must wake up; there are “people” in charge making decisions in China and Russia, possibly tinkering with our computers. There was a time when the phone rang someone actually answered. If only a person were in charge now ...