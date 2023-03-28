It is not uncommon for people to misunderstand or be completely unaware of the range of health care insurance options available to them during their retirement. Sufficient education is lacking in the public sphere as well as in the workforce, leaving folks without clear guidance on how to navigate the challenging insurance landscape, prevent costly mistakes, and avoid becoming victims of a complicated and confusing process. Financial scams targeting older adults are also on the rise, resulting in $1.7 billion in losses for over 92,300 victims. Education needs to be clearer and start earlier, long before retirement. And that’s where LOA comes in.

Many people know they can come to the Local Office on Aging to enroll in and volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Few people know the extent of our insurance counseling and how much time, money and stress it can save them down the road. If you plan to retire someday, keep reading.

LOA is a certified Virginia Insurance Counseling & Assistance Program (VICAP) location. We are a safe space for insurance counseling where your best interests are prioritized, and you avoid the risk of scams. These services are free and confidential for people 60 and over and their families.

There is no shortage of government laws that regulate what type of insurance retirees have. There are 43 different Medicare Advantage plans available for the average beneficiary to choose from for individual enrollment. Choosing the wrong plan could have hefty financial consequences, which is why people need to know what they’re getting into when they sign up. The differences between credible health coverage and credible drug coverage can be confusing to beneficiaries, as well as understanding what policies will or will not be recognized as credible by the government. Many private policies available through charity organizations, for example, do not qualify. Finding yourself in need of extra medical assistance through Medicare, only to learn you do not have credible coverage, could result in severe, costly penalties which could mean a lifetime fee you’re forced to pay on top of premiums.

The open enrollment season is typically when we receive the highest volume of inquiries, but it is important to know that LOA experts are available anytime to educate and guide seniors through the process before, during and after they retire. There are many questions that can arise and choices to be made about your plan options, timelines and potential penalties. LOA has the resources to review this information in detail to ensure those seeking assistance feel safe and informed. We can help you understand your bills and plans, advise you on what to appeal and when to file complaints, and what discounts and extra help are available. Billing and copays can vary, which is why we always advise early education and overcommunicating with health care and insurance providers.

A fitting example of this process in action is a local gentleman who recently visited LOA for insurance counseling. A retired railroad worker with a good retirement and good insurance, he didn’t understand why his premiums kept going up. He was dealing with severe health issues and managing multiple prescription medications. His estimated cost for the year was over $28,000 for his medications, and he could not understand why. As we investigated the issue, the company providing his primary drug prescription plan had bumped him up to the top tier of their Medicare prescription plan. Companies can and do practice this. They can send you up the ladder of their prescription plans. Once the team at LOA investigated this, we were able to discuss his options and help him change his plan, ultimately saving him over $20,000 a year.

Our team is eager and able to spend as much time as necessary to support and counsel seniors who will benefit from the expertise that is informed by our experience of staying abreast of changes through our network of VICAP agencies and by assessing various prescription policies, medical billing, common problems and local experiences.

Do not wait until you’re 65 or older to figure out your health care coverage plan for retirement. Prepare now to know your options to keep yourself and your wallet healthy.