Inequality manifests itself in a variety of ways including gender, politics, wages, education and others.

The presence of any one of these inevitably leads to a loss of democratic values.

The United States, which for so long has prided itself on being democratic, has fallen into a state of democratic malaise. This is particularly evident when you examine the depth of poverty in this country.

Our country is now one in which we have a minority class of winners who control a majority of us the losers. How did this come about?

Beginning in the 1970s unions came under attack, and those in power supported the deregulation of financial markets. For example taxes on corporations dropped from 70% to the current 28%. Such tax cut policies helped corporations and the affluent but did little for those on the lower rungs of the financial ladder.

The loss of union support also resulted in the loss of political support for much of the disenfranchised. It is important to note that the CEO-to-worker compensation ratio in 1989 was 44-to-1. In 2021 that ratio was 236-to-1.

Another factor related to government largesse for corporations is the “revolving door” policy in which government employees could abandon public service positions for lobbying positions.

In other words, the lobbyists were now working on behalf of corporations and not the government. Half of the senators and 42% of House members who left Congress between 1998 and 2004 became lobbyists, as did 310 former appointees of George W. Bush and 283 of Bill Clinton.

Many lobbyists made as much as a million dollars a year. What is even more galling is that lobbyists were allowed to write the regulatory rules for the corporations they were serving.

In the 1970s lobbyists were in the hundreds and often ineffective. Today their number is about 12,000.

The corporate grip on society also has been manifested at both local and federal levels. For example, when selecting land for hazardous waste and other industrial polluting sites, they were invariably located in non-white and poor communities. Is it any wonder the latter had a lower life expectancy, and less access to education, health care, water and sanitation.

Antitrust laws are regulations that encourage competition by limiting the market power of any particular firm. This ensures that mergers and acquisitions don’t overly concentrate market power or form monopolies.

For example, four beef packers now control over 80% of their market, domestic air travel is now dominated by four airlines, many Americans have only one choice of reliable broadband provider, Microsoft dominates 98% of desktop computers and one corporation sets the price for the nation’s seed corn.

Lenient government oversight has often resulted in a winner-take-all marketplace. It is a concept that has even permeated the political arena where problem solving is a zero-sum game.

What has been most discouraging is that during our current inflationary state of affairs corporate gouging is rampant. It is caused by corporations raising their prices above their increasing costs. Their profits have reached enormous levels.

Because wage increases have not kept up with inflation, a worker’s paycheck is shrinking in terms of real purchasing power. Many believe that increases in wages is a major cause of inflation. Robert Reich, a former secretary of labor, stated “it’s profits, not wages, that must be controlled.”

Note that during the 2008 financial crisis and Wall Street’s involvement not a single Wall Street executive lost his job and pay levels have been maintained as they were before the crisis. In addition, any fines imposed upon the financial industry are essentially being paid by the government itself.

In other words CEOs are above the reach of the law.

Former presidents have warned us about corporate power: Abraham Lincoln (“corporations enthroned”) and Dwight Eisenhower (“unwarranted influence by the military/industrial complex”). We have reached a point in our capitalistic societies that the idea of public interest is a thing of the past and no longer relevant. We now live in an era that believes only corporate interests matter.

The benefits of capitalism we once observed between 1945 and 1970 — that is, free markets and competition for the many — has devolved into a system of wealth disparity and corporate greed.

The Rev. Martin Luther King once stated: “If America does not use her vast resources of wealth to end poverty and make it possible for all of God’s children to have the basic necessities of life, she too will go to hell.”