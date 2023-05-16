One hundred and twenty-five years ago this spring, the first Korean earned a bachelor of arts degree from an American college — right here in the Roanoke Valley.

When the first group of Korean diplomats arrived in Washington, D.C., in 1886, among them were Mr. Ye Cha Yun and his wife, an enthusiastic supporter of his consular duties. Her English skills coupled with her charming personality made her a valuable political asset. Mr. Ye Cha Yun was quite open-minded and supported his wife’s efforts to represent Korea diplomatically as they traveled across America.

In July 1892, Mr. and Mrs. Ye visited Roanoke College in Salem at the invitation of the college’s president, Dr. Julius Dreher, whose mission was diversifying and internationalizing the student body. Dreher invited Mr. Ye to campus to see firsthand the many benefits the college could offer future Korean students.

Dr. Dreher visited the Korean legation when he was in Washington, D.C., and invited Mr. Ye to attend Roanoke College’s commencement in March 1892. Mr. Ye could not make the June ceremony, but he and his wife visited the campus later that summer. At that time, Salem was a burgeoning small town known as the “Switzerland of the South,” and Mr. and Mrs. Ye stayed at the Hotel Lucerne across the street from campus from July 8 to July 14.

Dr. Dreher later recalled how the faculty worried needlessly about hosting their Korean guests. They were thoroughly impressed with Mrs. Ye’s witty word play and firm grasp on the nuances of Victorian fashion. Mrs. Ye “spoke English so well that she even ventured to indulge in puns” and dressed “like an American lady” with “plenty of handsome gowns to make frequent changes in her toilet” (Boston Evening Transcript, March 26, 1904). Mrs. Ye took the opportunity to dress primarily in Western clothes in Salem, where she was free from the obligation of wearing traditional Korean clothing in D.C. as part of her diplomatic duties.

Mr. and Mrs. Ye’s visit to Salem was a memorable event for visitors and locals alike. Salemites rarely saw international travelers and were much impressed by the high-ranking diplomats from Korea. For Mr. and Mrs. Ye, it was their first trip to a rural Southern town and they made the journey in order for Mr. Ye to ascertain the suitability of Roanoke College as an educational venue for Korean students. Both the college’s resources and the town’s amenities pleasantly surprised Mr. Ye and he publicly stated that “the college seemed especially adapted for the education of youths from foreign countries.”

Mr. Ye’s positive assessment paved the way for more Korean students to pursue studies at Roanoke College. Soon after, the first Korean student, Beung Kiu Surh, who worked as an interpreter for the Korean booth at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893, came to study at Roanoke College in January 1894 and graduated in 1898 as the first Korean to receive a bachelor of arts degree in the U.S.

A total of 34 Korean students studied at Roanoke from the 1890s to 1930s, making Roanoke College undoubtedly the U.S. higher education institution that hosted the greatest number of Korean students during this formative period of U.S.-Korean relations. Among them were Prince Eui Hwa, the fifth son of King Kojong, and Yi Won Ick, inventor of the first Korean typewriter in 1914. Another prominent leader of the Korean Enlightenment Movement, Kwang Pom Soh, received the honorary degree of master of the arts in 1897 when he attended the Roanoke College commencement in his role as Korean minister.

One of the college’s most influential Korean graduates was Kim Kyusik (1881-1950), a prominent leader of the Korean Independence Movement who graduated from Roanoke in 1903. Just last year, Kim was recognized by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources with a historic roadside marker and a delegation from the Embassy of Korea in Washington, D.C., returned to the college for the first time in more than 100 years.

This year, Roanoke College received a prestigious ASIANetwork Student-Faculty Fellowship that will send six students to Korea to conduct field research on “The Legacy of US Protestant Missionaries in Contemporary South Korea.” The students will be on that exciting expedition from May 26 to June 15, 2023.