As I enter my 70s, I realize that in some deeply immersive sense I was captured by Henry David Thoreau.

When I read “Walden” for the first time as a high school student, I understood that Thoreau’s idealizing of isolation in nature was the perfect solution to my incredibly rudimentary social skills, particularly with girls. If I lived in a cabin by myself, I wouldn’t have to socialize much at all.

Fortunately, in college, I developed skills in dealing with women and that led me to a number of rewarding relationships, though spending time in the natural world remained a pervasive and passionate escape.

Thoreau writes in his chapter titled “Solitude”: “I find it wholesome to be alone the greater part of the time. To be in company, even with the best, is soon wearisome and dissipating. I love to be alone. I never found the companion that was as companionable as solitude.”

For the next 20 years I spent as much time as possible in the outdoors, exploring especially the National Parks in the United States and Canada. However, my dream of an isolated cabin never left.

When I finished my doctoral work at 35 and took an assistant professor’s position at Radford University, I now felt financially comfortable to begin my search for land where I could really begin my Thoreauvian quest.

I drove all over Montgomery, Giles, Floyd, Craig and Pulaski, exploring dozens of potential sites, and after years of searching I finally settled on 140 acres in Reese Hollow. I lived in a teepee for parts of an entire year and that convinced me that a cabin would be the perfect next step.

I hired Richard, a carpenter friend, and working as his assistant, in two months my 16-by-20-foot cabin was complete, without running water and with a self-dug outhouse. For most people such a dwelling would have been a nightmare but for me it was living the American Dream.

For the next eight years, I spent most mornings out hiking the Pedlar Hills or fishing the North Fork of the Roanoke River. So many wildflowers came under my inspection, including coltsfoot, spring beauty, bloodroot and wood anemone. Poplars, boxwoods, sugar maples, red and white oaks and many more filled my property. Wood thrushes, scarlet tanagers and white-eyed vireos, among others, sang to me.

Perhaps the most important thing I did was something I think Thoreau would have heartily approved. I put I35 of my 140 acres in a forever wild conservation easement. The process was a struggle until a botanist found the federally endangered smooth coneflower on the property.

Toward the end of my stay, I married and my wife and I contracted to have a log home built near the cabin. After a half-dozen years my wife left, but I stayed in the hollow for another seven years, vowing to live there at least till 70. That goal was interrupted by kidney lupus, and at 65 I found myself living in an apartment in Blacksburg. I was still in touch with nature, kayaking the New, hiking the Cascades, following the spring flush of flowers in Wildwood Park, fishing Big Walker, but all traces of my Thoreauvian adventure were gone.

Ben Okri, a Nigerian storyteller, writes: “If we change the stories we live by, quite possibly we change our lives.” I was so lucky to have found my story so early with no need to change anything about it.