Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller often says that his goal is for every Bedford County citizen to feel as safe as his late mother did.

The problem is that the Bedford County supervisors approved “official recognition” of the unlawful Bedford County Militia, despite being warned against doing so in a June 16, 2020, letter written by Mary McCord, legal director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

McCord cautioned about apparent legal violations and future violence, referring to such militias as “unlawful.”

Undeterred, the supervisors plowed ahead, dumping an impossible task on Sheriff Miller’s shoulders: figuring out how to utilize and get along with people who are likely better armed than his deputies. He is glad to let people know that the militia now works to clear downed trees and rescue lost children.

Apparently, a rebranding of the unlawful Bedford County Militia has occurred since the days when they vowed to stop “the tyrant in Richmond” (otherwise known as Gov. Ralph Northam).

Supporters of Bedford County’s unlawful militia are quick to point out that their existence is defined by the Virginia Constitution. That is true. In fact, every Virginian from 16-55 years of age is a de facto member of the “unorganized militia,” subject to being called into duty by the governor of Virginia or the president of the United States.

The unorganized militia, however, is not authorized to call their own shots. They must be ordered into action by the governor or the president. The Bedford County Board of Supervisors’ “official recognition” is very careful to specify this throughout the document: “governor” is referenced five times, “president” is referenced twice.

If the newly branded militia wants to rescue a kitten, they are free to undertake this worthy goal — but not under the auspices of the “Bedford County Militia.” They only wear that name when they are executing an action ordered by the governor or the president.

They can’t use the name “Bedford County Militia” any more than they might call themselves the “Bedford County Air Force” or the “Bedford County Coast Guard.”

But the name isn’t the worst problem. It’s the anonymity. The people who have been “officially recognized” by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors might as well be wearing sheets.

Citizens aren’t allowed to know who they are. At a recent meeting of the Bedford County Democratic Committee, Sheriff Miller attempted to reassure people about the unlawful Bedford County Militia by stating that they are now led by “a local businesswoman.” When asked to name her, he declined.

So, here’s the sad fact of life for Bedford County citizens: our local governing authority has officially recognized a politically radical, heavily armed group of anonymous people, leaving one sheriff and his hundred or so deputies trying to figure out how to keep them entertained.

We’re glad Sheriff Miller’s mother felt safe, but there are many of the rest of us who feel very threatened these days trying to live in Bedford County.