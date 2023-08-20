In my late teens, there was one place to play basketball on Staten Island, particularly in inclement weather: Cromwell Center. The covered pier was opened in 1934 and contained, along with other recreational facilities, roughly a dozen full-sized basketball courts, where in the afternoons and on weekends hundreds of players crowded the place. I played there in high school in 1968, and after I started at Manhattan College. I easily remember the warmth of the winter radiators and the sweat pouring off my forehead.

Then Cromwell suddenly closed.

There was no place like the pier to go to and lots of anger toward the city, but its response was that the pilings were unsafe and would have to be repaired before Cromwell could be opened again. Worse yet, no definite timetable was mentioned.

In reaction, my friends and I found a way to sneak into the Wagner College gym on Sunday mornings and indoor winter basketball resumed. However, during our third visit, campus security spotted us and the chief, Col. DeMario, told us to leave immediately. I decided I wouldn’t.

Claiming that I would exit only after Cromwell was reopened, I made it clear to DeMario that I wasn’t budging, even when he said he was going to call the New York City police and have me arrested, which he did. I was placed in the back of a police car and once I got to the station in my gym shorts and holding my basketball, I was charged, fingerprinted, and released with an appointment before a judge in a few weeks.

Having some writing skills, and lacking much else, I decided to compose something along the lines of Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” and Thoreau’s “Resistance to Civil Government.”

I even quoted from both — first Paine: “Society is produced by our wants, and government by wickedness”; then Thoreau: “I think that we should be men first, and subjects afterward. It is not desirable to cultivate a respect for the law, so much as for the right.”

I intended to read my little essay with great passion to the judge at my trial. I was splendidly satisfied with my hyperbolic masterpiece, and certain the legal system would recognize the importance of my complaint.

My brother, who was a New York City policeman, drove me to the trial telling me to be very polite but I wasn’t buying it. This was going to be a telling moment in my young career, and my brother was certainly not going to stop it.

I had been assigned a public defender and when he heard my plans, he too was against my reading anything except an apology.

He accompanied me up to the judge and just after we reached the bench, the judge announced that the charges had been dropped and I was free to go. But what about my wonderful writing? I asked the judge if I could read my speech and he denied me the opportunity, making it clear that if I even started, I would be held in contempt of court. The public defender led me away and that was the end of my attempt at justice.

Cromwell Center did reopen after repairs to the pilings were completed, and was finally permanently closed in 2010.