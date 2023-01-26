Commentary: New pet for the holidays – now what?

In the wake of the holiday season, many of us made gift exchanges or returned unwanted presents to the store. Unfortunately, toys and T-shirts are not the only gifts being returned.

According to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, up to one-third of all pets adopted during the holidays will be returned to a shelter within the first three months of the new year.

That statistic may be shocking to animal lovers, who can’t ever imagine surrendering their furry friend, but thankfully, there is a solution to this problem. If we want to give all the animals in our community the best life possible, we must ensure that they are spayed or neutered.

Spaying and neutering is the key to controlling animal populations and preventing unintended breeding.

Every year, according to the ASPCA, there are an estimated 6.3 million pets surrendered to animal shelters, and only 4.1 million of these animals will be adopted. The rest of these animals may spend years waiting for their forever homes.

Through spaying and neutering, we can prevent unwanted litters and reduce the number of pets without a family to care for them.

In addition, spaying or neutering can also better the lives of pets we already have by improving their health and eliminating problematic behaviors. Early sterilization can prevent:

Certain cancers.

Serious health issues (such as uterine infections or stunted growth from premature motherhood).

Roaming to find a mate.

Spraying or marking urine.

Fighting with other animals.

Spaying or neutering can also increase our pets’ longevity. According to a study conducted by Banfield Pet Hospitals, neutered male dogs lived 18% longer and spayed female dogs lived 23% longer than their intact counterparts. And for cats, the difference was even greater, with spayed females in the study living 39% longer and neutered males living a whopping 62% longer than cats who were not sterilized.

Despite all these benefits, convincing pet owners to spay and neuter their own pets is not enough — the entire community suffers when animals are not fixed. In the next few months, spring will come to Southwest Virginia and bring “kitten season.” This time of year is incredibly challenging for shelters as they struggle to help dozens of neonates, the tiniest kittens, who require ‘round-the-clock care from birth until 4 weeks old. Not to mention, an influx of kittens makes it less likely that older cats at the shelters will be able to find homes.

Since 2010, Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg has addressed this problem through our Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) program. TNR is the humane alternative to taking homeless cats to shelters where they might be euthanized because they are unadoptable or the shelter lacks space. Even if you don’t own any pets yourself, you can help us by trapping stray cats in your neighborhood and bringing them to Mountain View Humane. Here they will be sterilized, ear-tipped, and returned to their home outdoors. We provide free trap rentals and discounted services for feral cats.

To that end, there are other ways that the community can help. Even something as easy as following us on social media makes a difference. Facebook gives us a platform to not only share our services and what we do, it allows us to help educate the public on why our services are so important to help keep pets healthy and happy. Through our page, you can share resources and upcoming events, such as pet vaccine clinics, or you can even start your own birthday fundraiser for Mountain View Humane, which has been a popular way for community members to show their support. The more people who can see our message, the more animals that we can potentially help.

Talking about spaying and neutering may be uncomfortable, but many people do not realize how important it is. We believe that pet owners in the Roanoke and New River valleys will make smart and informed decisions for their pets when they are provided with enough information and resources. Whether you make the decision to spay or neuter your own pet, help our clinic with its TNR efforts, or donate money or pet necessities to a shelter, all of the animals in our community will benefit. If you added a new fluffy addition to the family this holiday season, remember that spaying or neutering is the greatest gift you could give them.