Politics is often more about performance these days than doing the hard work of passing bills that might make life better for ordinary Americans.

Donald Trump was great at ballyhoo about “infrastructure week,” but it took Joe Biden to get an infrastructure bill through Congress and to start building things.

Unfortunately for us in the Ninth, Morgan Griffith is, like Trump, great at posturing, but lousy at getting anything done. His newsletters are typically a litany of complaints with a strong dollop of fear mongering regarding alleged socialists, immigrants, and environmentalists concerned about climate change. Outright falsehoods are prominent.

One reason that Lyme disease is endemic in Southwest Virginia is that we no longer have cold winters to kill off disease-carrying ticks. The effects of global warming become real when a person has to wait five hours to be treated at Twin County Regional Hospital for Lyme disease after which he gets a bill for $10,000.

According to Griffith the problems of inadequate and expensive health care delivery can be solved via telemedicine — except that after more than a decade in Congress, Griffith has done little to deliver high speed internet to the Ninth. So, telemedicine is a pipe dream for most of us.

The propagation of false information has been a major factor in undermining our faith in government and in accelerating our current partisan divide. In his Jan. 30 newsletter, Griffith attacks Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, claiming, without substantive proof, that both are security risks. Both, however, figured prominently in the impeachments of former President Trump, and both have lost committee assignments as political payback for exposing a manifestly corrupt former president.

Griffith accuses Schiff of lying about having evidence of an association between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. Whatever evidence Schiff may have had, the record is now clear. Both the Mueller investigation and that done by the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Republicans, found extensive interactions between Trump campaign operatives and the Russians. Additionally, Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, consistently lied to investigators about contacts with Kostantin Klimnik, a Russian intelligence officer. The public record definitely demonstrates a symbiotic relationship between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence, and Trump’s obsequious dealings with Vladimir Putin support suspicions that Trump himself was a security risk.

While Griffith hints at an improper relationship between Eric Swalwell and Christine Fang, a purported Chinese spy, he avoids a direct accusation of sexual impropriety, but some right-wing media have made that claim, of which there is no evidence. We do know that Ms. Fang supported Swalwell’s 2014 campaign and that he immediately cut ties with her upon being informed by the FBI in 2015 that she might be a Chinese spy. There is no evidence that she had any access to sensitive information — then or anytime since 2015.

If Griffith is genuinely looking for a congressman who is a danger to the Republic, he need go no further than his own office. Morgan Griffith was one of 126 Republican congressmen who sued to overturn the results of the 2020 election — not because of any real evidence of fraud but because they did not get the results that they wanted.

So, we here in the Ninth live with declining economic opportunities for our young people, poor access to health care, aging infrastructure and a posturing congressman whose nose should be longer than Pinocchio’s.