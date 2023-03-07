I often think about Ukraine — about Putin’s evil attack, Russia’s inhumane and criminal assault on Ukrainian civilians, the heroic stand of the Ukrainian people, led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the support given Ukraine by the U.S., NATO allies and others.

The war is in the news daily. Even in my leisure reading of unrelated books, I am often reminded of Ukraine.

In Pat Conroy’s "My Reading Life," I recently found the author’s fascinating analysis of Tolstoy’s "War and Peace," including this on the 1812 Battle of Borodino:

“…Tolstoy is completely convincing when he states that this bloody and unnecessary battle marked the beginning of the dissolution of the Napoleonic era. It is Tolstoy’s strongly held conviction that no man knows the forces that may be set loose when an army enters the homeland of a proud enemy whose people speak a different language, dance to a different music, worship a sterner god, and do not take well to an invasion of the motherland by an arrogant enemy. If I have one certainty in the world, it is that Adolf Hitler did not read 'War and Peace' before he sent armies of the Third Reich into the heart of Russia.”

I wonder if Putin ever read "War and Peace" before he launched his forces against Ukraine. Will the war against Ukraine lead to the end of the Putin era in Russia?

Reading Winston Churchill’s history and memoir of World War II, I am often reminded of Ukraine. Like Churchill, Zelenskyy is a strong leader, standing firmly against evil and the odds, and seeking help from others.

Churchill in the 1930s argued for a strong stand against Hitler’s rearming of Germany and aggression against neighbors and later wrote that West European leaders at that time had the ability and power but not the foresight and willpower to confront Hitler and contain Germany — “…how the malice of the wicked was reinforced by the weakness of the virtuous.”

Zelenskyy has said, “The world is too connected and interdependent … to allow someone to stay aside … to feel safe when such a battle continues.” To their credit, democracies have stepped forward to help.

In late June 1940, as Great Britain stood nearly alone against Hitler, Churchill said, “… we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end … we shall defend our island … we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender …"

Similarly, Zelenskyy has said, “Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender.”

Even some specific instances mentioned by Churchill remind me of Ukraine. For example, in March 1938, when Hitler launched German forces into Austria, German tanks broke down and motorized artillery had problems, resulting in a logjam on the route to Vienna. Hitler was “convulsed with anger at the obvious shortcomings of his military machine,” which had tarnished his unopposed grand entry into Austria. Who now can forget a year ago when Russian columns, headed to seize Kyiv and replace Ukrainian leaders, became logjammed and the Ukrainian military beat them into retreat. Putin, like Hitler, must not have been pleased.

Like Churchill, Zelenskyy has appealed for outside help. Churchill, speaking in early 1941 of Lend-Lease assistance from the U.S., then a non-belligerent, said, “Give us the tools and we will finish the job.” Zelenskyy has expressed appreciation to the U.S. and other democracies for their sanctions on Russia, humanitarian support of the Ukrainian population, and military armaments and other assistance. He has said, “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy,” and “… defeating the Russian invasion is in the strategic interest of other countries and preserving a world structure of principles of international security.”

I close with three thought-provoking quotations:

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, against our right to live freely in our own country, against our national dreams. Just like the same dreams you Americans have.” (Zelenskyy)

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.” (I would add, “…or not do enough.”) (quote often attributed to Edmund Burke)

“…all the great struggles of history have been won by superior willpower wrestling victory in the teeth of odds or upon the narrowest of margins.” (Churchill)

America and others should continue their strategic support of Ukraine.