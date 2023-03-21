In recent years, law enforcement officers, schools and health professionals have worked to raise awareness of dangerous and intoxicating hemp and cannabis products often packaged to look like popular candies and snacks.

Often sold as Delta-8-THC, these products — almost always untested and sold with labels that are inaccurate or misleading — have led to an alarming number of Virginians, many of them small children and teenagers, to experience serious health effects that required emergency medical treatment.

Thankfully, bipartisan majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate passed legislation this year to keep these dangerous products off store shelves and out of the hands of children by closing the loopholes in current law that have allowed them to be sold.

Not surprisingly, some special interests have tried to stir up opposition by confusing the issue to protect their profits. What many of them are actually doing is trying to jump the gun on selling marijuana-like products that get you high.

Opponents are claiming that the legislation will hurt small businesses by banning all CBD and hemp products. The reality is this legislation only affects businesses that are selling intoxicating, untested or mislabeled products.

Entities selling legitimate CBD products for pain management or other issues, which contain less than 0.3 percent THC and are not intoxicating, will remain legal, as long as they abide by standard transparency and safety requirements and do not contain more than 2 milligrams of THC per package.

THC is the psychoactive substance found in cannabis plants that gets you high. These thresholds ensure the products are not intoxicating and are consistent with existing state and federal law.

In fact, those businesses selling legitimate non-intoxicating products should welcome the oversight and regulation, which will preserve the integrity of those products.

Most Virginians would agree businesses should not be permitted to sell unregulated, untested products that pose serious public health risks. Unsuspecting consumers, particularly those who are underage or are not native English speakers, are often deceived into thinking these products are safe. They are not.

Prescription and over-the-counter medicines are tightly regulated and quality-tested. So are tobacco products and alcoholic beverages. There is no legitimate reason to provide a carve-out for these products purporting to offer medicinal benefits. Opponents of these bills want special treatment. They should not get it.

News reports have highlighted products sold in Virginia retail stores that deceptively mimic popular brands’ packaging and claim to contain hundreds of milligrams of THC. Equally dangerous, however, are the products that provide little to no indication of THC content but include intoxicating levels.

This scenario has repeated itself time and again in communities across Virginia, leading to a surge in calls to poison control centers and visits to hospital emergency rooms. In our region, calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center related to children experiencing adverse impacts of Delta-8-THC and similar products increased more than 300% last year, and this alarming trend continues.

As Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and other attorneys general wrote last year in a letter to Congress, “Illicit operators use food-related trademarks popular with children in order to market their THC products to children. These copycats are often infused with levels of THC dramatically exceeding legal limits under state laws.”

Under Virginia law, other intoxicating products are tightly regulated and restricted in Virginia as a matter of basic consumer safety. Yet many “hemp-based” and “CBD” products are operating in a legal gray area, even though they violate the clear intent of the law.

Additionally, packaging materials on these items should clearly and accurately describe the contents, and the products themselves should be quality-checked and tested. The legislation that passed will provide for these commonsense protections that represent best practices accepted as protective of public health and safety.

With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature, these measures, which received broad bipartisan support, will become law. For the good of public health and safety, this needs to happen.