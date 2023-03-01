Community leaders, law enforcement and citizens across Virginia — regardless of political affiliation — are demanding action to address troubling spikes in crime and overdoses. We have an obligation to keep our citizens safe while upholding their constitutional rights — and despite what the other side may say, these are not mutually exclusive issues.

When we arrived in Richmond in January to conduct business on behalf of Virginians, I looked forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to pass pragmatic measures to make our communities safer. Rather than promote a restrictive gun control agenda that punishes responsible gun owners, House Republicans and I advanced legislation that would get to the root of the problem to more effectively deter crime. For instance, we passed a bill to ensure criminals who actually commit heinous crimes with a firearm stay behind bars for longer periods of time.

The legislation passed the House of Delegates. The Democrat-controlled Senate defeated it.

We also promoted legislation to ensure individuals accused of serious crimes abide by stricter conditions before being allowed out on bail. In addition, we approved measures to shine a light on the actions of the Parole Board to implement real accountability and reinforce the safety of Virginians.

These measures were approved by the House but were summarily defeated in the Senate.

We also reversed failed policies that passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly from three years ago that prevented law enforcement from being able to identify and stop worse crimes before they happen. We pushed for legislation to give tools back to law enforcement that allows them to take dangerous criminals and illegal guns off the streets.

You may be noticing a trend here — the House of Delegates approved the legislation, but Senate Democrats defeated it.

Finally, we advanced legislation that nearly became law in 2019 that would ensure drug dealers who are responsible for fatal drug overdoses could be charged with felony homicide. In a clear recognition that something must be done to address the worsening opioid crisis, Republicans and Democrats came together to support the legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed that bill.

Since then, fatal drug overdoses have skyrocketed and are the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia by an overwhelming margin. The shocking statistics bear out that five Virginians will die each day from a drug overdose. Five more will likely die tomorrow.

House Republicans and I have responded — for two years in a row — by introducing the same legislation that should have become law four years ago. This session, we believed that we had a real chance to get this legislation across the finish line because we have a leader in Gov. Glenn Youngkin who has been prepared to sign the bill into law.

Yet, the bill will not even appear on Gov. Youngkin’s desk because Senate Democrats killed the same legislation that they once supported.

As you can see, a sobering trend has played out over the last few weeks: partisan politics in the Senate have blunted progress that would have effectively reduced violence in our communities and meaningfully addressed the opioid crisis.

At a time when the legislature should be coming together to pass measures that protect all Virginians, partisanship has reared its ugly head. When that happens, no one wins.

Rest assured, House Republicans and I are firmly determined to rise above the political games and will continue advocating for policies that keep Virginians safe.