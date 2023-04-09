Wait for it. It’s only a matter of weeks, days, hours, minutes or seconds until the next mass shooting in the United States.

It keeps happening. Again and again. Over and over. It’s a cycle that goes ‘round and ‘round, just like the clothes in your washing machine.

It doesn’t matter where. It keeps happening everywhere: an elementary school, a high school, a university, a synagogue, a church, a mall, a grocery store, a gay bar, a nightclub, a concert, a Walmart, a Fourth of July parade, a theater, a restaurant. The location changes but the cycle does not. The pain does not.

I was present at the Virginia Tech mass shooting on April 16, 2007. At the time, this mass shooting, which followed the Columbine shooting, was considered to be “rare.” How I wish that were true. People wondered: how could this possibly happen at such a wonderful university as Virginia Tech? But our shooting, like each one that has since followed, had as much to do with the myriad of complicated circumstances that are continually identified as precursors to such a horrible event than any one particular thing. These interwoven circumstances are a key part of the ongoing cycle.

Likewise, you do your laundry every week. It is a pattern. It is a cycle. You wear your clothes and get them dirty — this sets the stage for what happens next, just like the circumstances leading up to a mass shooting set the stage for tragedy. So you put your dirty clothes in the washing machine. You add soap. The clothes get washed. The clothes get rinsed. Now the clothes are clean so you put them in the drier to dry. Then you fold them, put them away, and wait until they get worn and dirty again before they get thrown back into the washing machine to start the cycle all over again. Similarly, we wait in between each mass shooting, sometimes not for very long at all, to see when the next one will be, where the next one will be, and whose lives will be lost — whose lives will be forever changed.

Our country struggles to tackle the issue of mass shootings because people see this issue in such different ways. Is this about gun control? Is the issue mental health? Is this about failed safety measures? What IS this about??? We still can’t formulate a common view of the issue of mass shootings in America, despite the sheer eruption of mass shootings in 2023.

It is part of my life’s fabric that I have a “lens of familiarity” with mass shootings based on my experience with the Virginia Tech shooting, which is what inspires me to speak up and seek change. Through this lens, I see that not enough has changed yet to make a positive difference to prevent mass shootings, despite the worthy efforts of some. We have to stop reacting exactly the same way after each mass shooting: with shock, horror, sadness, flowers, teddy bears, public outcry, making the same pledges, pretending to hear the voices of victims, showcasing the shooter, and so on, to expect any positive change.

We need to finally learn from the many other countries around our world which have tackled this problem successfully or never had the problem in the first place!

If we don’t collectively, strategically and significantly institute major high-impact changes, mass shootings will continue to be as commonplace in our country as washing our dirty laundry each week. You can count on it.