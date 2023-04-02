When the Governor’s Aerospace Advisory Council meets in early April, it should act on a unique opportunity to produce sustainable aviation fuel in Southwest Virginia to make good on its promise to care for the region by harnessing its energy resources to once again make it the crown jewel that powered America to a place of global influence.

The secret to powering America’s $1.25 trillion airline industry to continue moving humanity forward as a globally connected society lies within the star-kissed valleys of Appalachia and can be harnessed with government leadership to redefine the commonwealth’s economy for decades to come.

It’s an almost poetic irony that aviation calls upon Southwest Virginia in its time of need. Jet flight was essential in the creation of the same globalized economy that the region wasn’t invited to participate in.

As airlines are increasingly begrudged by worsening climate crises, the miracle of flight needs a miracle in sustainability. When a miracle is needed, history tells us that we should look no further than the commonwealth. Virginia is for lovers because of its history of delivering for generations of Americans since the founding of this country.

Studies done by the University of Virginia show that miracles can indeed happen — they identify Virginia’s Southwest region as the only place in the United States that has all the feedstocks necessary to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and power the miracle of flight into the future in one single location.

The obligation for sustainability means the need for this form of biofuel is greater than ever. Should the commonwealth choose to embark on SAF refinement in its Southwest, it could wash away the soot in the decay of our energy industry and replace the morally bankrupt legacy of tobacco in Virginia’s history of cash crops with a sustainable economy that will be viable for decades to come.

The demand for SAF isn’t just a thirst among an elite class of aviators who can afford the luxury of environmental consciousness. America’s big three airlines are all confronted with an immediate need and are bound by both regulatory and voluntarily made public promises to advance the way they send aircraft hurtling through the air with the consumption of SAF at currently impossible quotas.

Bloomberg estimates that by 2026 there will be 7 billion gallons’ worth of SAF demand from airlines with only 2.6 billion gallons being produced. The shortfall in SAF production means there is 4.4 billion gallons’ worth of profit margins available for Virginia.

In the 21st century, economic opportunity in the commonwealth neither requires intrepid journeys across the ocean nor unearthed from the pitch-black holes we dig under mountains. It is also important to remember that the ability to grow feedstock is only one reason SAF should be produced in Virginia’s Southwest.

As a gift from the region’s previous lives, a pipeline is already available to transport SAF from Southwest Virginia to major airline hubs at Dulles and National airports. Refineries in Southwest Virginia could also serve nearby Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. The pipeline’s proximity to these global hubs of international transport would allow this SAF to be consumed in an economically viable way, which is the missing link for its uptake among airlines.

Virginia has not designated a leader for SAF production, ignoring hard-working farmers by classifying SAF under the general guise of future technology issues. This means that while airlines are waiting for SAF production to take off, the commonwealth is away from the flight controls, acting as a passenger to the climate crisis and industry needs while airlines are ready to invest in Virginia.

The methods used to harvest feedstock require wealth to be shared through an entire supply chain. SAF production requires cultivation from a variety of natural and grassroots sources, meaning working farmers would bring home more for their families with a little bit of recycled grease.

Pilots say a mile of road can buy a mile of road, while a mile of runway can buy a whole Main Street’s worth of economic prosperity for a town when it connects that town with the rest of the world. If the government takes the leadership to pilot Virginia on a flight course for SAF production, it would unlock the unrealized potential for SAF production in Virginia and a mile of runway will buy heavens of economic opportunity for the people of the commonwealth.