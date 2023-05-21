It’s terribly easy today to let the hateful politics of this country depress and frustrate.

In Washington, solutions go begging. Blame overflows. The country sputters with largely nothing but noise — hateful and hopeless noise.

Each sunrise shines on new drama scripted by unworthy actors who parade on our political stage. Shame on all of them.

But, as Roland Lazenby’s recent commentary whispers (“Moderate souls will help save democracy,” May 7), “the moderate soul of America” offers the hope for democracy. Wow — do we need that kind of hope now! Especially hope that drives action, hope that inspires reasonable people to step forward. Hope that rejects the collision politics and embraces a moderate democracy.

In stinging but so-true words, Lazenby reminds us of the hate, disruption and upset Donald Trump has unleashed on the United States. Almost singlehandedly, Trump has made the absurd ordinary. He’s led a race to the moral bottom of personal and governmental behavior, where truth is irrelevant and personal character and accountability carry no weight. Trump has corrupted a once principled political party into his own herd of mindless sheep. He offers no path forward, except into anarchy.

The disgrace that is Donald Trump still spews hate and chaos. But we’re beginning to see new strength rise from moderate but impassioned leaders and the people they serve. That hope can bring us closer.

Though such a vision isn’t impossible, it may be hard to see it happening, but it is. Slowly, in whispers.

As more and more people are seeing the poison residue in Trump’s wake, more and more are turning away. Back to moderation. Where most of us live. It’s more quiet there, less screaming, but more gets done.

Even with Trump’s widespread and deep political pollution across this country, Lazenby still sees hope for moderate and reasonable Americans to clear the air so we can see what we could be, again. He reminds us that to get down the road, we must steer the ship more toward the center because danger lies in either ditch. We need to hear that every day.

Lazenby’s optimistic prophesy shines light on the few politicians (but more every day) who’ve had the guts to stand up for good and push back on Trump and their colleagues who hide in Trump’s shadow. More light from all of us will leave these sheep no place to hide. We need more of these heroes.

So — what to do?

1. Don’t do “nothing.” That’s how we got here. Trump’s aim is to wear away our memory of what’s sacred, what’s normal, and what’s threatened in this country. Don’t let it happen. Pledge allegiance. Get passionate about what’s going on. Keep your eyes on the prize. Light a candle of hope. Think about what we have to lose.

2. Stand up. Speak up. Get involved. Be visible. Carry a sign. Write a letter. Counter haters, liars and election deniers. Promote strong and reasonable voices and candidates. Rally with others who want value, not volume in their politics.

And thank Roland Lazenby for the wake-up call.