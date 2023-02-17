My first academic job was as an extension rural development economist in my home state.

At the time there were strong connections between Cooperative Extension in each of the states and an Extension support branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

I sought advice about rural development programs from them and for contacts throughout the country about such programs.

I soon discovered that “business recruitment” was the most prominent economic development strategy being employed throughout the country at local, regional and state levels.

That emphasis was reflected in significant public investments in industrial parks, in business incubators, and in tax forgiveness arrangements that would make locales more attractive to businesses willing to move.

My colleagues involved in rural development extension across the country had designated this activity “smokestack chasing.”

Part of the problem with these state and local efforts at attracting footloose business was that many of them suffer from the “fallacy of composition.”

A good way to understand this phenomenon is to think about standing up at a football game. If you are the only one near you standing, you can see better, but if all around you stand, you might as well all sit down.

The result of this is that many communities spent scarce money in such investments with limited success and many abandoned industrial parks.

A Scottish economic development scholar and friend of mine, John Bryden, argues that local public investments for economic development should be restricted to investments that contribute to making the community (or region) enticing to footloose businesses but must also enhance the lives and activities of folks and businesses already in the community.

Industrial parks fail that test. The town of Floyd has made an investment that meets that test and is quite remarkable for a town of its size. It invested in public toilets on the main street which clearly enhance the community for both visitors and local residents.

I am told that to assure the public toilets are clean the Floyd town manger himself sometimes cleans them.

Each of the Federal Reserve banks has a research department and the one in the Minneapolis Fed researched the public investments in economic development.

They came to realize that an even larger problem than of the fallacy of composition losses of “smokestack chasing” was that when all of the public costs and benefits were counted, there were very substantial losses to the public sector from these programs.

In most analyses the costs and benefits of a moved business, losses to the places from which the business moved were not being counted. When all the costs are counted the total losses to the public sector were so large that the Minneapolis Fed sought to have federal legislation to make such activity illegal.

It went nowhere because the governors of the states opposed it — they were happy to only count the costs and benefits for their state or locales.

In response to this defeat, the Minneapolis Fed researchers set about to discover the public investment with the largest economic development payoff. They found it!

Early childhood development (ECD), particularly in low-income communities, is the public investment that has the highest economic development payoff.

Rolnick and Gruenwald of the Minneapolis Fed in their Early Childhood Development: Economic Development with a High Public Return, assert: “... if properly funded and managed, investment in ECD yields an extraordinary return, far exceeding the return on most investments, private or public.” Its impact is on the character and trainability of the work force, and reduction of costs in social safety net programs.

Investments in early childhood development may seem more appropriately a state or federal policy, but it clearly has to be implemented at a local government level.

When ECD is combined with child care for working parents, a program using public facilities and funded locally makes a lot of sense, even for primarily bedroom communities.

It is not surprising then that the current federal administration has that public investment as a part of its vision for enhancing our society.