The nursing shortage being felt across the nation has propelled health care systems like Carilion Clinic to give nurses’ aides more access to training with local community colleges and universities. Expanding these opportunities is certainly a positive step, and must be matched with other strategies.

The Virginia Department of Health Professions 2022 Nursing Workforce Survey confirmed a steady increase in turnover. Registered nurses are more likely than other professionals to switch jobs and less likely to be employed at their primary work location for more than two years.

The survey also revealed an overall decrease in RN job satisfaction. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s hiring tool “On Board Virginia” launched in fall 2022 to aid in recruitment and currently lists 11,406 empty health care positions; 4,527 of those openings are for nurses.

In a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Bacerra, president of the American Nurses Association Dr. Ernest Grant called the nursing shortage a “national crisis,” estimating that 1.2 million new nurses will be needed by decade’s end to supplement those with planned retirements and the massive burnout from COVID-19.

A third of rural hospitals in Virginia are at risk of closure, with some already forced to be sold due to this lack of resources.

To ensure the proper standard of care is being met for patients, health care providers must prioritize continuing nursing education and create opportunities for growth. Making an investment in the nurses they have today will help retain talent and strengthen their future labor force for tomorrow.

The nursing shortage has prompted a rise in providers hiring travel nurses to assure standards of care for their patients.

This strategy comes at a high cost, with travel professionals earning a national average of $2,034 a week. In Virginia, this is up to $3,081 a week, enticing much of the incoming workforce to travel, leaving their neighborhood hospitals understaffed.

Seeing this pay disparity can be discouraging for the remaining clinical staff, prompting experienced nurses to retire early or seek alternative careers. This results in the loss of valuable thought leadership and expertise that could otherwise be passed on to the next generation.

Local schools with licensing programs, like Virginia Western Community College, then have a tough time due to their need for practicing nurses to serve as part-time clinical faculty.

We need to change that by making sure talent is supported on a continuous learning and growth journey, helping more nurses reach their professional goals at their current workplace.

The master’s degrees and post-master’s certificates in leadership and management at online institutions like Western Governors University allow working nurses to advance their career journeys in their workplace instead of leaving the industry entirely.

Years in the field give many the advantage of completing courses at a faster rate with a flexible virtual classroom setting and a competency-based model. Furthering their knowledge by obtaining an MSN or certificate in nursing education also opens the door for them to become instructors for incoming nurses.

Health care administrators must focus as much of their energy on talent retention as they do recruitment and give nurses a career pathway with upward mobility.

This strategy will demonstrate that professional nursing is a career path that provides opportunities for continued growth, learning and leadership.