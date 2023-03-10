Who was the most influential journalist in American history? Benjamin Franklin? Horace Greeley? Joseph Pulitzer? William Randolph Hearst?

Sufficient grounds exist for all of them to stake a claim. Franklin, aka “Richard Saunders,” the author of Poor Richard’s Almanac, founded the most successful newspaper in Colonial America (The Pennsylvania Gazette) and became the most respected journalist of the 18th century.

Greeley, publisher of the New York Tribune, was the most important journalist in mid-19th century America, along with founding (and naming) the Republican Party in 1854 — and helping elect Abraham Lincoln president six years later.

The Hungarian-born Pulitzer became a leading national figure in the Democratic Party and self-righteous crusader against Big Business and corporate corruption who established a series of prizes in his own name, a group of awards that immediately became synonymous not only with journalistic excellence but also with accomplishment in other fields of artistic endeavor.

Hearst built a press empire of newspapers and magazines while becoming the most notorious practitioner of so-called “yellow” (sensationalist) journalism, influencing significant political events ranging from the Spanish-American War to pre- World War II isolationism, and serving as the model for the title character in Orson Welles’ famous film “Citizen Kane.”

All these men are worthy candidates for “most influential journalist of America.” Yet an even more persuasive case can be advanced for a different press baron and empire builder, the founder and publisher of the most famous magazine ever launched in America, which boasts a remarkable history of publication that continues to this day: Henry Robinson Luce (1898-1967), co-founder (with Briton Hadden) and guiding genius and impresario of Time.

The story of Time — the flagship of a magazine empire that included Fortune, LIFE and Sports Illustrated — cannot be told apart from the life story of Luce himself, its main founder, business manager and publisher, and presiding visionary.

Luce’s publications became fixtures in the nation’s life and changed Americans’ lives. On the centenary of Time’s founding on March 3, therefore, it is worth looking back on “The Man of Time’s Century”: the man who built Time and Time Inc., the first and greatest magazine empire that America has ever witnessed.

Time was co-founded in March 1923 by two brash 24-year-old Ivy League grads: Briton Hadden and Henry Robinson Luce. The pair had met at Hotchkiss, an elite preparatory school, and then had gone to Yale together.

Bright and ambitious, they hatched a plan for something entirely new in American journalism: a weekly digest of the news that would not just report it but comment on it and shape public opinion.

In the early years, Hadden was the main editor; Luce served as business manager.

When Hadden died in 1929 at the age of 31, Luce took over full control. During the next four decades, the magazine became a prime outlet for his beliefs about what was best for America: capitalism and big business, faith in America’s destiny, and a hatred of Communism.

Time also introduced a new style of magazine research and writing: group journalism. Initially Time rewrote stories in its unique style that appeared in newspapers and magazines around the world.

Luce and Hadden had produced something new in American journalism. The magazine’s cover featured the title, a highlighted Time and in a box bounded by a red border the portrait of the celebrity of the week.

Circulation grew steadily, topping 1 million in the early 1940s and more than 3 million two decades later.

During the last two decades, however, Time has suffered a steep decline. “The Weekly Newsmagazine” — its old cover subtitle — has been reduced (since March 2020) to a biweekly. Circulation barely exceeds 1.5 million. Whispers grow loud that it may soon follow Newsweek (d. 2012) and U.S. News & World Report (d. 2010) — its erstwhile rivals (and knockoffs) — into oblivion.

On the occasion of its centenary, however, Time warrants kudos for not only its longevity but also its pioneering achievements as a news digest that did indeed bring “informed opinion” to millions of Americans’ lives and help shape the public conversation.

Alongside those accomplishments, so too does the career of Henry Robinson Luce, “The Man of Time’s Century,” deserve prominent mention. If he was not America’s “greatest journalist,” he was certainly the nation’s greatest publisher, as Alan Brinkley made clear years ago in “Publisher: Henry Luce and His American Century” (2010).

For Luce did nothing less than alter our consciousness of current events and our connection to them.