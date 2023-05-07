I think we’d be OK in this country if it was just Donald Trump, but you look at all the absolute scum — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, et al. — he has empowered, the insanity and pandering recklessness he has unleashed, and you add to that the number of longtime GOP politicians who had posed for years as somewhat reasonable people of some conscience only to see them sell out the country to cling onto his coattails and thus their jobs in Congress, the sheer propagandistic audacity of the proliferation of right-wing media organs, it all amounts to a stranglehold on the very idea of democracy.

They have lied to themselves much like Tucker Carlson and Trump have boldly lied to them.

As we push deeper into the third century of this imperfectly beautiful American experiment in freedom, we have encountered a figure totally and completely dedicated to himself, willing to sow deep and artful distrust of any person or institution of government that steps up to challenge his celebration of his criminal self.

Joe McCarthy first exposed America to the tragic audacity of very big lies in the 1950s, but somehow this bloated orange joke of a man has come along with a perfect timing that matches his perfect ruthlessness to feed a viral fascism, a cancer that confounds every facet of government we have established over the centuries.

Trump’s absence of any values or human decency in the pursuit of his desires supposedly stands as a great mystery. But his formula has long been clear and simple. Attach himself to the basest and worst elements of fear and hate that lurk in the human soul, to become a champion of those desires for all of the angry, aggrieved residents in this complicated society. He has stirred those emotions just as the right wing has seized and pushed the agenda to arm everyday Americans with the killing machines of war, which has now ensured a country where bullets are sprayed somewhere literally every single day of our existence.

Every sunrise now offers the promise of a new unspeakable tragedy, made possible by cunning corporate and political interests perfectly willing to keep it that way.

America was in a rage in the late 1960s when I was in high school, but that collection of madness was child’s play compared with this new-century animal.

Trump has brought it all to a crescendo with his singular ability to inspire new forms of his own low, low behavior.

Still, the great twist of events has exposed for us a certain segment of the GOP that has refused to compromise with his megalomaniacal narcissism — John McCain, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney, even Asa Hutchinson, among others — which stands as a faint glimmer on the horizon, sort of a molding seed corn for what the GOP, and America, used to be, a manageable force for progress.

If there will indeed be an aftermath to the great resurgence of hate and evil that Donald Trump and the GOP itself have inspired, it lies in the moderate soul of America, the middle of the road, the path of good sense and compromise that has managed to prevail just enough over the centuries to keep all of our hopes alive through the many storms of mendacity that have always threatened the common good. Those are our treasured values.

In some ways, our cultural Alzheimer’s is the ultimate metaphor for the times. Through the fog, can we somehow strain to remember our goodness and what it means to set aside the manipulation of our grievances to regain that most precious ground?