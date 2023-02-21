The release of Virginia’s National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results generated a lot of finger-pointing from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and State Superintendent Jillian Balow.

It’s probably inevitable in the current political climate that the daunting educational challenges caused by the pandemic be used as an opportunity for partisan theater. That said, this unprecedented situation requires serious solutions without the political sideshow.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of debate during the coming General Assembly session about how to address the severe learning gaps and mental health challenges growing from the pandemic.

In his proposed budget amendments, Gov. Youngkin proposed funding for additional reading and math specialists in grades K-8. He also proposed funding for expanded school mental health services. This is a welcome step, although it may not ultimately be enough.

However the budget ultimately shakes out, the fundamental challenge will be how to use whatever resources are provided in the most productive way. What should effective academic and mental health intervention services look like?

A recent study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission about the impact of the pandemic on education clearly pointed to the need for an intense, long-term approach addressing both academics and mental health.

Clearly, the considerable needs in these areas will not be adequately met by simply cramming more into the regular school day and school year. Additional time through extended day and extended year programming must be part of any intervention plan.

Beyond additional time, the programs implemented must be of extremely high quality. While utilizing volunteers is certainly desirable, the instruction and counseling involved needs to be carefully designed and directed by experienced professionals. The work to be done is far too complex to be disproportionately shouldered by volunteers.

Academics

Academic needs should be addressed through individualized supplemental instruction based on a given student’s strengths and weaknesses as identified through both test data and feedback from classroom teachers. Effective coordination with regular classroom teachers will be essential.

Supplemental instruction should not predominantly be of the “drill and kill” methodology that so often characterizes academic remediation. Practical activities where students can apply learning will foster both increased understanding and higher motivation. A strategic balance of technology-based and adult-directed instruction will yield the best results.

A key component must be ongoing assessment of student progress to both track growth and inform adjustments to instruction. Such an approach to assessment would be far more useful than isolated (and very costly) one-shot assessments like NAEP and Virginia SOL testing. Assessment for both accountability and progress monitoring is best when integrated into instruction versus as an isolated event.

Mental health

The JLARC report clearly identified disturbing post-pandemic mental health struggles that continue to plague our youth. JLARC found that one in 10 middle schoolers and 13% of high schoolers revealed that they had seriously considered suicide, and at least 3% to 4% indicated they’d made at least one attempt. JLARC also noted a significant increase in absenteeism.

All of this points to continuing and worsening mental health issues among young people. It will be impossible to address academic needs without also attending to mental health.

Intense and highly individualized mental health services are needed, which will require every school to have significantly more mental health counselors over an extended period of years. This problem is not going to go away overnight.

Staffing

Research has consistently shown that the most important factor impacting student learning is the quality of the teacher. Absent good teachers, academic intervention programming will not produce the desired results. The same is true for mental health staff.

Attracting the kind of high-caliber people needed to deliver intervention programs will demand competitive pay scales, including paid time for preparation, and autonomy to make decisions about students without a lot of interference.

Volunteers working with these programs will require ongoing training and support from the professional staff involved. Simply throwing together a student with a volunteer without training and support will not be as productive as it needs to be, regardless of the sincere commitment of the volunteer. A solid support structure will also promote the retention of volunteers.

The long haul

The lingering and serious impacts of the pandemic on the education of young people is a complex challenge and will require significant investment and attention over a very long haul.

Gov. Youngkin, his education appointees, and the General Assembly need to pursue educationally sound and sustained strategies versus simple and politically expedient ones.