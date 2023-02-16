John Anton has Down syndrome. That should not stop him from earning a living wage, but it can — and for a while it did.

“I attended a local workshop where they had us doing jobs such as packaging items to be shipped out,” said John. “My friends would be sitting around with nothing to work on. In addition, we got paid very little for the work we did do. It was not a good atmosphere to be in because it did not encourage us to do our best and see the results of our efforts. The agency applied for and received a waiver to pay us less than minimum wage.”

The waiver John is referring to is known as a 14© certificate. The long-standing practice of paying less than minimum wage dates back to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. Section 14© of the FLSA allows employers to obtain a certificate enabling them to pay employees with physical, developmental, cognitive, mental or age-related disabilities less than the minimum wage.

In 2023, Virginia has the opportunity to become a national leader in providing fair pay to all citizens, through the passage of Virginia House Bill 1924. This bill will ban the practice of paying Virginia employees less than minimum wage.

Organizations using 14© subminimum wage certificates have employed archaic and inhumane practices for gauging the worth of an employee. According to the Department of Labor, employees are frequently timed on tasks and compared to other workers without disabilities. From there, the employer has the right to cut the pay of the employee to whatever they see fit based on performance. This system is discriminatory to those employed with disabilities and only hinders workplace productivity and economic growth.

Many of the businesses using 14© certificates are referred to as “sheltered workshops.” While these organizations do employ those with disabilities, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has proven that they do not prepare their employees for career progression outside of their own facility. As many as 95% of those employed in sheltered workshops are individuals with disabilities, according to a study conducted by the Department of Labor. Now is the time to change that.

Virginia can eradicate this cruel practice for good with the introduction of Del. Patrick Hope’s HB 1924. This bill greatly improves the way Virginia treats employees by requiring employers to pay at least minimum wage to all citizens of the state, regardless of disability.

Some businesses are concerned that, without these 14© certificates, businesses taking advantage of this antiquated program will be forced to shut their doors or lay off employees with disabilities. While certain businesses will have to pay employees more, it is worth noting that other states have passed similar legislation to the benefit of the state and the state’s economy.

Virginia was recently awarded almost $14 million through the federal Disability Innovation Fund. The purpose of this fund is to facilitate innovative programs to enhance the lives of individuals living with disabilities.

Eliminating subminimum wage in Virginia is important to the National Down Syndrome Society as many individuals with Down syndrome are negatively affected by this antiquated law. They, along with their peers with disabilities, deserve access to work and training environments that will allow them to acquire new skills and meaningful employment opportunities. To deny a living wage to this hardworking community solely because of their disability is a blatant disregard of basic civil rights.

Individuals with disabilities, including Down syndrome, are capable of so much more than the work they are performing in sheltered workshops. They deserve opportunities for both upward mobility in their careers and competitive pay.

“The fact is that people with disabilities need real jobs with real pay. It’s all about respect and dignity as a citizen and not being stigmatized by labels, which belong on jars, not people,” said John, who was able to leave the sheltered workshop and find employment with a local nonprofit.

Del. Hope’s bill is critical to enhancing the lives of not only Virginia’s disability community, but the commonwealth’s economic health and employment opportunities. The time to end the cruel practice of paying workers less than minimum wage is now. Please contact your state legislators and voice your support for this important piece of legislation.