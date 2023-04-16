Following the news of the indictment of former President Donald Trump, the scandal-plagued New York congressman George Santos was pressed by reporters while leaving the courthouse hosting the former president’s arraignment.

Asked by a reporter if Santos would be returning to the courthouse, the congressman responded with “no,” citing how reporters make his public life “unbearable.”

Santos’ presence at the courthouse protests is an exemplary display of political irony. The president’s indictment highlights an arguable corruption of the judicial system via the weaponization and politicization of the rule of law. However, the actions and behavior of George Santos exacerbate one of the American political system’s longstanding and persistent vices.

On the night of Nov. 8, Republicans, while not quite yielding their desired runaway majority, were still able to forge a path to regain control of the House of Representatives. Through capitalizing on an advantageous electoral environment cultivated by a vulnerable Democratic Party, Republicans were able to flip a handful of key, toss-up House races in their favor.

One of the primary targets for the 2022 cycle was New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which hosted a historical faceoff between two openly gay candidates with Democrat Rob Zimmeran and Republican George Santos.

While Santos was defeated handily in the 2020 cycle, the newly redrawn boundaries of the vacated district (incumbent Tom Suozzi elected to run for governor) favored Republicans, which propelled Santos into a near double-digit victory in a previous Democratic stronghold.

However, the seemingly storybook rise of the son of persecution-fleeing Jewish immigrants turned successful businessman turned United States representative was quickly called into question. Shortly following Santos’ election victory, reports began to surface of concerns that the newly elected representative had embellished major pieces of both his personal and professional life.

Whether it was the fabrication of his educational background, his false claims of working for Goldman Sachs or even the story of his own ancestry, it was clear that Santos campaigned with significant deception and dishonesty.

Congressman Santos has been the recipient of significant amounts of backlash from the national media (including Fox News), local New York GOP leaders and even fellow House Republicans. While there is a consensus of bipartisan criticism being directed at Santos, the congressman, while now openly admitting to his deception, still remains a member of the House and has indicated little to no intention of a future resignation.

This blatant deflection of accountability and integrity highlights one of the American political system’s fatal flaws — the flaw being that the American people do not trust politicians, and those who are a part of the system do little to remedy and rectify the severance and disconnect present between the public and the institutions that serve them.

Congressman Santos is not the first to embellish a resume while on the campaign trail. Sen. Dick Blumenthal of Connecticut exaggerated his military record while serving during the Vietnam War. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts lied about her personal background through falsely claiming a Native American ancestry.

The fatal flaw at hand is not just the sheer dishonesty among those in Washington but rather the evolution of the behavior being normalized into the expectations of the American people.

Congress throughout its existence has suffered from low approval ratings in addition to having members of Congress consistently being among the country’s most untrustworthy professions. This stigma of deception and ineffectiveness that is established ultimately hinders the ability of democracy to fully thrive and function.

If the American people firmly hold the belief that Congress is an ineffective body of government, what is the incentive to show up to vote for those vying to be in it? If the American people continually see stories similar to Santos’ of lying your way to Washington, what is the incentive to possess any form of trust that those in Congress are faithfully representing the interests of those who voted for them?

American democracy in its purest form is the people electing their peers to represent and advocate for their interests. However, this very democratic tenet is placed in jeopardy when the American people ultimately become numb to the dishonesty and malfeasance that can often plague Washington.

Congressman Santos is no pioneer when it comes to embellishing personal details to gain a competitive edge during an election cycle. It can also be assured that he will not be the last to administer such practices when seeking a seat in the nation’s capital.

However, if those in Washington are frustrated at the lack of faith that the American people put into their institutions, the George Santos scandal highlights that they need to look no further than the nearest mirror for the source.