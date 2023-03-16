The last thing war-torn Ukraine needs is for Russia to be able to produce weapons with billions of dollars earned from selling nuclear fuel to the United States.

For years, U.S. nuclear power plants have been using Russian uranium to generate electricity. I believe we have a moral obligation to stop doing so.

Recently, Bloomberg News reported that former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, who is close to the Biden administration, said the United States will “eventually” ban imports of Russian uranium and enriched reactor fuel. Which raises the question: Why hasn’t it already been done? Why the delay?

Now is the time — past due, actually — to expand uranium production in America by reopening a number of mines that were closed in the 1990s when uranium prices plummeted and by opening new mines.

Today, there is only one operating uranium mine in the United States. Most of the uranium used in the production of nuclear power — which provides 20% of our country’s electricity but more than 50% of the emission-free power — is imported mainly from adversaries like Russia and Kazakhstan.

From 2017 to 2021, U.S. nuclear utilities bought on average 17,500 tons of natural uranium plus enriched uranium each year from Russia. That amounts to 14% of U.S. utilities’ uranium purchases and 28% of uranium enrichment services. When combined with imports from two of its closest allies, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, both former Soviet states, Russia and its partners account for nearly 50% of the uranium used at U.S. nuclear plants.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sanctions were imposed against Russian exports of oil, natural gas and coal but not uranium.

Although Russia’s earnings from uranium sales to the U.S. and the European Union are small, compared to what they had been for oil and gas before the sanctions, ceasing any form of trade as a source of military power and ending imports of nuclear fuel would add pressure on Russia to end its war on Ukraine.

What would it take to replace Russian uranium with U.S. resources?

The U.S. has plenty of uranium beneath the ground, principally in Texas, Wyoming and New Mexico. And we have the expertise to extract the uranium and enrich it.

Replacing Russian uranium would increase the cost of nuclear power but not by much, since most of the cost of running a nuclear plant goes for infrastructure improvements and salaries for hundreds of employees.

If the net effect of shifting away from Russian uranium and enrichment were to cause as much as a 50% increase in the cost of nuclear fuel, it would increase the retail cost of nuclear power by only 2% — much less than general inflation, according to nuclear power expert Frank von Hippel, a senior research physicist and professor emeritus with Princeton’s Program on Science and Global Security.

For national security, what we need most is a secure supply of raw materials, not only uranium but also other vital minerals. The United States is resource rich but mining poor. We have only one lithium mine, one for cobalt, one for nickel, one for rare earths and none for graphite or manganese. Yet these minerals and metals are essential components of weapons systems and advanced consumer technologies.

Given the urgency of the war in Ukraine and our dangerous dependence on Russia and its partners for a significant portion of our energy production, strong measures are needed to prevent our dependence from rising much higher. That will take time and resources, with greater emphasis on diversifying our supply chain.

However, if we’re really serious about doing what it takes to prevent the destruction of Ukraine, we should also act to replace Russian nuclear fuel with uranium mined in the USA.