Commentary: Use of the Holman Rule should be strongly opposed

On Jan. 9, the House of Representatives adopted new procedural rules proposed by hardline Republicans in exchange for supporting Kevin McCarthy as speaker. One of them, long advocated for by 9th District Representative Morgan Griffith, is known as the Holman Rule. In a Jan. 19 commentary in this paper, John Long expressed his support for the rule under the headline: “Holman Rule could be useful tool.”

Describing the Holman Rule as a “scalpel,” Long acknowledged that, “improperly wielded, a scalpel can do tremendous damage.” Yes, in fact, the Holman Rule could do tremendous damage.

Named for the lawmaker who devised it in the late 1870s, the Holman Rule allows amendments on the House floor to cut federal spending by targeting specific named employees for firing or salary reduction in appropriations bills. Under this rule, lawmakers are able to vote to eliminate the jobs of individual workers, programs, offices, or even entire military installations. Jobs could be cut without adhering to normal reduction in force rules, meaning factors like veterans’ status, length of employees’ service, and high-performance ratings would not apply.

It is a license for members of Congress to hunt and target individual federal workers or entire groups of federal workers for retaliation.

I take this matter personally. Full disclosure: I am an “ex fed” (a former U.S. Department of Agriculture assistant secretary). I have always held government workers — the public servants some refer to disrespectfully as “the deep state” — in high regard. If this Holman Rule had been in effect during the Carter administration when I was a presidential appointee, I can easily imagine some member of Congress trying to reduce my salary to $1. I never made a secret of the fact that I am a fan of Rachel Carson, author of “Silent Spring,” and Howard Zahniser, author of the Wilderness Act. During my Senate confirmation hearing, members of the Agriculture Committee grilling me before voting on my confirmation said for the record that they thought I was “an extreme environmentalist.”

I could have been targeted for firing by a congressperson swayed by agricultural chemical and anti-wilderness forces if he or she had the Holman Rule tool available at that time.

As you might expect, the National Federation of Federal Employees has harsh words for the Holman Rule:

“This rule is the choice vehicle for ethically corrupt members of Congress who seek to purge the operational funding of agencies and programs that run counter to their outside political interests (such as law or regulatory enforcement agencies that keep industry captains and the most powerful people in check). [Think IRS.] It creates an overlay threat of micromanagement of the executive branch by individual members of Congress rather than through the proper committee process. The Holman Rule destroys congressional transparency and the right of ethical members of Congress to perform their duties as mandated by the American people to appropriate the federal government [budget] through hearings, substantive debate and study, and testimony by professional witnesses.”

Congress works along two tracks: authorizing and appropriating. Authorizing legislation is what we think of when we say legislation or bills. Congress members vote on language that authorizes specific programs, agencies, projects, etc. The second track is appropriations, legislation which is where Congress members vote on what to fund and how much to fund it. When I was assistant secretary, I provided congressional subcommittees with the Carter administration’s position on legislation more than 200 times. Some of these hearings were on authorizing legislation (policy) and some were on appropriations (budget) legislation. “Never the twain shall meet.”

Fortunately, not all Republicans are Holman Rule fans. House Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole spoke out against reinstating it in April 2016 during a Rules Committee hearing. The Oklahoma Republican said the rule could make it harder to pass appropriations bills, since it would “diminish the roles of the authorizing committees.” Cole also said reinstating the rule “would involve appropriations bills in more controversies and increase the number of amendments to appropriations bills, which has already exploded in recent years.”

John Long’s contention that the Holman Rule “is a way for the legislative branch to reassert some much-needed oversight over the executive branch and the bureaucratic machinery of that branch” strikes me as an insufficient excuse to play politics by bypassing Congressional “regular order” with a sneak attack on a federal employee or program he or she dislikes. The use of the Holman Rule should be strongly opposed.