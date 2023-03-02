So it seems the Virginia General Assembly has adjourned for another session without creating the machinery for legal sales of marijuana and marijuana products in the commonwealth. For those of us who never thought the rush to legalization was a good idea, more delay doesn’t seem like a bad thing.

To brush up on recent history, the General Assembly voted in 2021 to legalize possession of small amounts of pot and allow for growing it, again in small amounts, for personal use.

But the legislature, then under Democratic control, couldn’t agree on the details of how anyone could purchase marijuana through a legal, controlled retail marketplace.

So legislators gave themselves another year to mull the question; in the meantime, Democrats lost control of the House of Delegates and a Republican governor was elected.

So the commonwealth will continue for the time being in this strange limbo where you can own and consume this harmful drug, but you can’t actually buy it legally. Not that people don’t try. Last month an event at a Richmond “hydroponics store” called “Happy Trees” was raided, and arrests were made for illegal sales of marijuana and paraphernalia, as well as for other unspecified “Schedule I” narcotics (i.e. drugs with “a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use”). Exactly what was found is still a little murky since the cases are being developed, but some reports indicated hallucinogenic mushrooms were seized. So much for the idea that relaxing marijuana laws would make harder drugs less popular.

I have yet to hear much evidence that encouraging marijuana use is somehow good for Virginia, or very convincing arguments on why any nonmedical use of it is a good idea.

Supporters of a wider, legal market speak often of “recreational” use of marijuana as if it were only a harmless amusement and only laughable old sourpusses could dissent. But there is plenty of evidence that this whole thing has been — and remains — a spectacularly bad idea. (Much of the info I cite here comes from “Smart Approaches to Marijuana,” an advocacy group in Alexandria.)

We’re all concerned about the crisis of the opioid epidemic. Pot proponents contend that legal weed will keep people from turning to more harmful narcotics. But studies show otherwise: marijuana may well serve as a “gateway” to the harder, deadlier stuff — perhaps doubling the risk of developing opioid use disorder. If nothing else, pot can end up lowering the threshold of pain tolerance, making people with injuries more eager to try opioids. “The opioid crisis appears to be worsening where marijuana has been legalized,” concluded one medical journal in 2018.

Legalization also seems to make — and this seems commonsensical to me — the proliferation of marijuana easier. Much of what is sold for medicinal purposes is diverted to recreational use by others, police report. Nor does pot sold legally in any given state always remain within those borders. A report from Oregon (where marijuana has been legal for the better part of a decade) indicates that for every ounce of pot legally consumed there, three to five ounces were diverted for illegal sales outside of the state.

How about workplace safety? The rates for “positivity” on drug screenings in the workplace — i.e. the prevalence of testing positive for marijuana in on-the-job drug tests — have dramatically increased: up 48% in Nevada, 14% in Massachusetts and 11% in California in 2018 (all states where pot had been decriminalized). Stop and think about this — has legal pot made the workplace safer, or increased the risk to workers, innocent coworkers and the general public?

Have our roads gotten safer across the nation where marijuana is legal? In Washington and Colorado, traffic fatalities associated with marijuana use have more than doubled.

In the end, who would benefit most from a legal marketplace for pot in Virginia? Is it that hard to imagine “Big Marijuana” taking the place of the demonized “Big Tobacco” and having a vested interest in making sure the stuff is used more and more? Should the General Assembly take its time in thinking through these issues, or should it rush into some system that bypasses safety, downplays risks and profits only a few?

Personally, here’s to the General Assembly hemming and hawing for a long time to come on this issue. It seems to me that the longer they do nothing on the issue of retail marijuana, the safer the commonwealth will be, and the fewer preventable drug-related deaths this paper will need to report.