A December 2022 email blast declared Virginia’s Inaugural Fall 2022 Elk Hunt a resounding success.

If hunter success (100%) and funds raised (greater than a half-million dollars) were the criteria of success, then I agree, the inaugural elk hunt was a success. However, if hunting ethics and fair chase hunting were the criteria of success, then I disagree, and the inaugural elk hunt was not a success.

Over the last decade, much of the elk herd in the Van Sant area of Buchanan County has become habituated to the sight, sound, smell and presence of people in their environment, especially during the fall breeding season. Public elk tours have been conducted on the Elk Conservation Area and Southern Gap area for years. These elk have been routinely watched by large numbers of the general public at a safe but fairly close distance during the fall breeding season for years.

In a trip I made to the ECA in Buchanan County just a couple of weeks before the inaugural elk hunt, I personally got within 50 to 100 yards of numerous mature adult males (walking outside of a truck in full sight). They showed no significant reaction to my presence. They stood there and stared at me, as I stood there and stared at them. In fact, I got to within 10 to 20 yards, again outside of the truck, from two of these adult males and again they showed no significant reaction. For lack of a better term, many of the elk in the Van Sant area are “semi-tame.” This fact was confirmed by one of the chosen lottery elk hunters who reportedly asked to be allowed to elk-hunt in Wise County because they wanted “more of a challenge.”

In October, these elk viewing areas and/or areas adjacent to the viewing areas were opened to the handful of elk hunters drawn in the lottery to hunt these elk. The same elk, in the same area(s), that had been watched on public tours just a couple of weeks earlier and for years prior and had become acclimated to people in and around their environment could now be legally hunted. Elk that had the general public aiming cellphone video cameras at them for years now had elk hunters aiming high-powered rifles at them. The public elk tours were resumed just days after the inaugural elk hunt was over.

My ethical and fair chase concerns are related to the fact that the elk associated with these public viewing areas are not “wild” elk. The Boone and Crockett Club, one of the oldest and most highly respected conservation groups in the U.S., defines fair chase as “the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animal.” Emphasis on “wild.”

The inaugural elk hunt was scheduled for seven days. Not surprisingly, it did not take that long. The inaugural elk hunt resulted in six successful elk hunters in only about a day and a half afield total, in spite of the fact that five of the six individuals drawn to participate had no prior elk hunting experience. Not only did all six of the hunters kill an elk, but they all killed a very large mature bull elk. A “trophy” elk of a lifetime. A super majority (four of six or 67%) of the elk were killed on the hunters’ first day afield in only a couple hours’ time on average.

To put this perfect elk hunter success rate into perspective, white-tailed deer hunters in Virginia hunting wild deer under fair chase conditions have on average only a 60% to 65% annual deer season success rate; and it takes them on average over 10 days afield deer hunting to kill a deer, any deer.

I recommend that Virginia revisit the decision to allow elk hunting on or adjacent to any established public elk viewing area(s) in Buchanan County. I further recommend that Virginia adopt a rule prohibiting elk hunting within the radius based on the average home range size of adult male elk of any designated/established public elk viewing area(s) or the public elk bus tour route(s).

Virginia’s elk management plan specifically calls for recreational elk hunting behaviors that embody fair chase and ethical harvest. In my opinion, the inaugural Virginia elk hunt failed to meet this objective. In my opinion, in at least some cases, maybe most, possibly all, it was not elk hunting. In my opinion, it was like shooting fish in a barrel.