In early 2021, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly signed Virginia into an unhealthy relationship with California, a landmark action that was barely noted by the media. Defended as a motion for combating climate change, Democrat lawmakers rationalized pushing through legislation for Virginia that resulted in the adoption of vehicle emission standards and electric car sales targets set by California.

Whether well-intended or not, these lawmakers were willing to forgo Virginia’s sovereignty to push forward their party’s national political agenda. There might be some controversy in linking Virginia’s automobile regulations to California’s Clean Car Standards (banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035), but there should be no controversy in protecting Virginia and the freedoms and responsibilities that belong to Virginians. The lack of good governing by Virginia’s Democrat state senators and delegates in their 2021 decision, and again in January 2022 when they had a chance to repeal or amend the bill, deserves an honest discussion as to whether this was truly the best precedent to set for Virginians and what it means for future legislation.

Being inspired by another state’s legislation can be beneficial. However, representatives still have a responsibility to tailor the ideas and then draft their own laws to meet their state’s needs. The conscious decision to statutorily bind Virginia to another state’s regulations seems to be at best lazy and at worst antidemocratic.

Even if this legislation ties Virginia to something good this time — if in fact, it is good — it is a dangerous practice to allow Virginia’s lawmakers to outsource their jobs and power to another state. That power should be as non-transferrable as the taxes that pay their salaries. The decision to adopt California’s regulations automatically disenfranchised the voters of Virginia. It is not right to take Virginians’ votes and transfer the power they confer to unelected bureaucrats in California (or any other state). In government, like anything, failing to exercise a particular muscle will lead to atrophy. The evident lack of self-government here is a step backward in democracy and hypocritical for a party that pledges progress. Perhaps Gov. Glenn Youngkin said it best in his State of the Commonwealth address: “The Law of Virginia should be written by elected leaders here, not outsourced to radical bureaucrats in California.”

The power for a state to self-govern is sacred enough to be protected in the 10th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States — and for good reason. Virginia’s values, standards and needs are not California’s values, standards and needs. Consider the differences in population, scales of economies, costs of living, and geographical variances between the two states just to start. Virginia was not part of the power grid emergency that California declared in September. Virginia is a leading state in working toward developing energy independence under the governor’s “all of the above” energy plans that aim to transform Virginia into an energy independent state. And while California saw an exodus of people leave the state last year, Virginia saw a net population growth last year.

Unless the bill is repealed or amended — attempts that were made by Republicans as recently as mid-January — we Virginians remain legally bound to the California Air Resource Board by the actions of our own representatives.